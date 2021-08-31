Menu
2015 Volkswagen Jetta

54,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

54,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7807923
  Stock #: 324415
  VIN: 3VW1K7AJ1FM324415

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 54,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 3VW1K7AJ1FM324415, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, ALLOY WHEELS, Grey on Grey, Manual Transmission, Pwr. Windows, Pwr. Door Locks, Pwr. Mirrors, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Steering with Audio/Phone/Cruise/Obn-Board Computer Ctrls., Satellite Radio, Bluetooth Audio, Keyless Entry, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Financing Available!

FINANCING: 4.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

