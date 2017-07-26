Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 07/26/2017 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made. Was involved in an accident on 12/27/2017 with an estimated $1014.06 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made. 3rd incident claim on CarFax consider to be the same as the one on December 27, 2017 (within 2 days - reporting error)

2015 Volkswagen Passat

108,186 KM

Details Description Features

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Volkswagen Passat

Comfortline w/ Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Volkswagen Passat

Comfortline w/ Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 11441504
  2. 11441504
  3. 11441504
  4. 11441504
  5. 11441504
  6. 11441504
  7. 11441504
  8. 11441504
  9. 11441504
  10. 11441504
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
108,186KM
VIN 1VWBS7A3XFC103614

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 108,186 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 07/26/2017 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made. Was involved in an accident on 12/27/2017 with an estimated $1014.06 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made. 3rd incident claim on CarFax consider to be the same as the one on December 27, 2017 (within 2 days - reporting error)

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
8 speakers

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

AUX

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2019 Infiniti Q50 3.0T w/ Heated Front Seats, Nav, Power Sunroof for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Infiniti Q50 3.0T w/ Heated Front Seats, Nav, Power Sunroof 70,200 KM $26,590 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Accord Touring w/ Adaptive Cruise, Remote Start, Moonroof for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Honda Accord Touring w/ Adaptive Cruise, Remote Start, Moonroof 63,000 KM $29,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid SE AWD w/ Nav, Moonroof, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid SE AWD w/ Nav, Moonroof, Heated Front Seats 50,526 KM $27,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2015 Volkswagen Passat