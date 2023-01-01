2015 Volkswagen Passat

$15,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 4 , 1 5 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 9845315

9845315 VIN: 1VWCS7A34FC074497

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 134,154 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.