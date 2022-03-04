$CALL+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group
2015 Volkswagen Passat CC
Highline R LINE TECK PKG RECENT TIRES PHONE REMOTE START
The Humberview Group
1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1
116,801KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8508245
- Stock #: 99189AA
- VIN: WVWRN7AN2FE802038
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 116,801 KM
Vehicle Description
Technology Package, R-Line Package
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
