2015 Volkswagen Passat CC

116,801 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9201

Highline R LINE TECK PKG RECENT TIRES PHONE REMOTE START

Highline R LINE TECK PKG RECENT TIRES PHONE REMOTE START

Location

The Humberview Group

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

877-243-9201

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

116,801KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8508245
  • Stock #: 99189AA
  • VIN: WVWRN7AN2FE802038

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 99189AA
  • Mileage 116,801 KM

Vehicle Description

Technology Package, R-Line Package

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

