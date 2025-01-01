$12,786+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan
4MOTION • Pano Roof • No Accidents!
Location
CarStars
2655 Lawrence Ave East, Unit A1, Toronto, ON M1P 2S3
647-784-CARS
Certified
$12,786
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 146,786 KM
Vehicle Description
Legendary VW Safety & Reliability! One Owner! Carfax Clean, No Accidents! All wheel drive! Smooth Efficient and Powerful 200HP 4 CYL Engine! Power Windows & Locks, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Panoramic Sunroof and much more! Low No haggle price! Certified! Financing Available! Licensing and HST are Extra. OMVIC registered, UCDA member. Buy with confidence! Call 647-784-CARS to book an appointment to see this beauty today! ** Actual Photos Coming Soon **
Vehicle Features
CarStars
647-784-CARS