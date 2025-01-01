Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Legendary VW Safety & Reliability! One Owner! Carfax Clean, No Accidents! All wheel drive! Smooth Efficient and Powerful 200HP 4 CYL Engine! Power Windows & Locks, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Panoramic Sunroof and much more! Low No haggle price! Certified! Financing Available! Licensing and HST are Extra. OMVIC registered, UCDA member. Buy with confidence! Call 647-784-CARS to book an appointment to see this beauty today! ** Actual Photos Coming Soon **</p>

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

146,786 KM

Details Description Features

$12,786

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

4MOTION • Pano Roof • No Accidents!

Watch This Vehicle
12086995

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

4MOTION • Pano Roof • No Accidents!

Location

CarStars

2655 Lawrence Ave East, Unit A1, Toronto, ON M1P 2S3

647-784-CARS

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$12,786

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
146,786KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WVGJV7AX8FW523830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,786 KM

Vehicle Description

Legendary VW Safety & Reliability! One Owner! Carfax Clean, No Accidents! All wheel drive! Smooth Efficient and Powerful 200HP 4 CYL Engine! Power Windows & Locks, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Panoramic Sunroof and much more! Low No haggle price! Certified! Financing Available! Licensing and HST are Extra. OMVIC registered, UCDA member. Buy with confidence! Call 647-784-CARS to book an appointment to see this beauty today! ** Actual Photos Coming Soon **

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CarStars

Used 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan 4MOTION • Pano Roof • No Accidents! for sale in Toronto, ON
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan 4MOTION • Pano Roof • No Accidents! 146,786 KM $12,786 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Lincoln MKX 2.7L! Reserve! Top of the Line! Loaded! for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Lincoln MKX 2.7L! Reserve! Top of the Line! Loaded! 238,277 KM $11,786 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Lexus RX RX 350 F-Sport • Low Mileage for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Lexus RX RX 350 F-Sport • Low Mileage 15,817 KM SOLD

Email CarStars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CarStars

CarStars

2655 Lawrence Ave East, Unit A1, Toronto, ON M1P 2S3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-784-XXXX

(click to show)

647-784-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,786

+ taxes & licensing

CarStars

647-784-CARS

Contact Seller
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan