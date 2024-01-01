$17,490+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Volvo XC60
T6 AWD w/ Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, Dual-Zone A/C
2015 Volvo XC60
T6 AWD w/ Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, Dual-Zone A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
95,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN YV4902RC4F2567340
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 95,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Panoramic Sunroof, Push Button Start and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2015 Volvo XC60 include:
Bluetooth
Panoramic Sunroof
Push Button Start
USB Port
Paddle Shifters
Park Assist
Memory Driver Seat
Power Front Seats
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 32386
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2015 Volvo XC60 include:
Bluetooth
Panoramic Sunroof
Push Button Start
USB Port
Paddle Shifters
Park Assist
Memory Driver Seat
Power Front Seats
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 32386
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start
Seating
Memory Driver Seat
Additional Features
Park Assist
Aux input
USB port
Power Front Seats
12V outlet
Blind Spot Detection
Dual-Zone A/C
Power Side Mirrors
Gaurage Door Opener
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2023 Mazda CX-5 GS w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Radar Cruise, A/C 10,026 KM $33,490 + tax & lic
2022 Honda Civic Sedan EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated seats, Moon Roof 13,100 KM $27,990 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Backup Cam, Heated Seats 27,182 KM $39,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$17,490
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2015 Volvo XC60