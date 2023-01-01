Menu
2016 Acura ILX

84,636 KM

Details Description Features

$21,490

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

A-Spec w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Adaptive Cruise, Nav

A-Spec w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Adaptive Cruise, Nav

Location

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

+ taxes & licensing

84,636KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10277481
  • Stock #: 20340
  • VIN: 19UDE2F81GA803384

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 84,636 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
10 Speakers

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keep Assist

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Power Front Seats
Driver Memory Seat
SMART ENTRY
ELS Premium Sound System
Lux-Suede Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ontario

