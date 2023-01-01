2016 Acura ILX

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,490 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 4 , 6 3 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10277481

10277481 Stock #: 20340

20340 VIN: 19UDE2F81GA803384

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 84,636 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Engine Start Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth 10 Speakers Exterior Rain Sensing Wipers Comfort Dual Zone A/C Mechanical Push Button Start Windows POWER MOONROOF Convenience Power Heated Mirrors Safety Rearview Camera Lane Departure Assist Lane Keep Assist Additional Features Aux input USB port Power Front Seats Driver Memory Seat SMART ENTRY ELS Premium Sound System Lux-Suede Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.