2016 Acura MDX

139,546 KM

Details Description Features

$25,800

+ tax & licensing
$25,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2016 Acura MDX

2016 Acura MDX

SH-AWD W/TECH

2016 Acura MDX

SH-AWD W/TECH

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$25,800

+ taxes & licensing

139,546KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7509039
  • Stock #: PC7229
  • VIN: 5FRYD4H47GB506389

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC7229
  • Mileage 139,546 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 ACURA MDX TECHNOLOGY | NAVIGATION | SUNROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED FRONT SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | MEMORY SEATS | KEYLESS ENTRY | PUSH BUTTON START | PARK DISTANCE CONTROL | LANE KEEPING ASSIST | LEATHER | BLUETOOTH | PADDLE SHIFTERS | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2016 Acura MDX Technology is a compact SUV with seating for 7. The engine is a turbocharged 3.5-liter Six-cylinder in making 290 hp and 265 lb-ft of torque. A nine-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive are standard. Features include, a rearview camera, cruise control, full leather interior, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, sunroof, deep tinted glass, day-night auto-dimming rearview mirror, memory seats and steering wheel, and many more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Cruise Control
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Trip Odometer
Phone
HD Radio
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Climate Control
Rear Privacy Glass
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Rear
Third Row
2
Retained Accessory Power
STEERING WHEEL
10
Trunk release
8
digital odometer
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Cylinder Deactivation
Braking Assist
Lumbar
one-touch open/close
trailer stability control
PERFORMANCE
door pockets
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Touch screen display
Jack
Radio: AM/FM
range
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Audio system
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Pandora
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Impact Absorbing Bumpers
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Third row headrests: adjustable
Spare wheel type: steel
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Armrests: rear center folding with storage
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Grille color: chrome
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Door sill trim: aluminum
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Subwoofer: 1
Rear brake diameter: 13.0
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Total speakers: 9
Interior accents: woodgrain
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Navigation system: hard drive
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Easy entry: power rear seat
Premium brand
Assist handle: front
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Front brake diameter: 12.6
Drive mode selector
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Rear spoiler: roofline
Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench
Door handle color: chrome
Laminated glass: acoustic
Multi-function remote: proximity entry system
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Headlights: LED
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 25 mm
Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist
Camera system: rear multi-view
Rear seat: sliding
Cross traffic alert: rear
Satellite communications: voice guided directions
Power outlet(s): two 12V front
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Lane deviation sensors
Phone: voice operated
Center console trim: simulated alloy
Infotainment: AcuraLink
Third row seatbelts: 3-point
Hard drive: 15GB
Door trim: simulated alloy
Internet radio app: AHA
Steering ratio: 15.7
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 26 mm
variable intermittent
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Axle ratio: 4.33
Side mirror type: driver side spotter mirror
Connected in-car apps: sports
stocks
weather
Third row seat folding: split
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Infotainment screen size: 7 in. and 8 in. (dual)
iPod/iPhone
single disc
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
reclining
simulated wood
maintenance due
wiper activated
reverse gear tilt
power glass
audio security system
voice operated
speed sensitive
safety reverse
with washer
rear center with cupholders
low oil level
remotely operated
independently controlled
in floor
sun sensor climate control
Navigation data: real time traffic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

