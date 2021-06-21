2016 Acura MDX

$25,800 + taxes & licensing 1 3 9 , 5 4 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7509039

7509039 Stock #: PC7229

PC7229 VIN: 5FRYD4H47GB506389

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC7229

Mileage 139,546 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Interior Cruise Control Compass Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer driver seat Ambient Lighting Air filtration Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Phone HD Radio Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort Climate Control Exterior Rear Privacy Glass Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody Additional Features Rear Third Row 2 Retained Accessory Power STEERING WHEEL 10 Trunk release 8 digital odometer PADDLE SHIFTER side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Cylinder Deactivation Braking Assist Lumbar one-touch open/close trailer stability control PERFORMANCE door pockets Push-Button Start integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Touch screen display Jack Radio: AM/FM range Rear Brake Type: Disc Audio system sliding sunshade Multi-function display Pandora Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Impact Absorbing Bumpers ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Side mirrors: heated Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining Third row headrests: adjustable Spare wheel type: steel Front wipers: rain sensing Power windows: remotely operated Armrests: rear center folding with storage Memorized settings: 2 driver Grille color: chrome Warnings and reminders: low fuel level Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Door sill trim: aluminum Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage Footwell lights Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks Subwoofer: 1 Rear brake diameter: 13.0 Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Front seat type: sport bucket Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Total speakers: 9 Interior accents: woodgrain Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Navigation system: hard drive Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Easy entry: power rear seat Premium brand Assist handle: front Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Upholstery: leather-trimmed Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control Front brake diameter: 12.6 Drive mode selector Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Rear spoiler: roofline Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench Door handle color: chrome Laminated glass: acoustic Multi-function remote: proximity entry system Rear air conditioning zones: single Headlights: LED Front stabilizer bar: diameter 25 mm Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist Camera system: rear multi-view Rear seat: sliding Cross traffic alert: rear Satellite communications: voice guided directions Power outlet(s): two 12V front Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Lane deviation sensors Phone: voice operated Center console trim: simulated alloy Infotainment: AcuraLink Third row seatbelts: 3-point Hard drive: 15GB Door trim: simulated alloy Internet radio app: AHA Steering ratio: 15.7 Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 26 mm variable intermittent Wheels: aluminum alloy Window defogger: rear Axle ratio: 4.33 Side mirror type: driver side spotter mirror Connected in-car apps: sports stocks weather Third row seat folding: split Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Infotainment screen size: 7 in. and 8 in. (dual) iPod/iPhone single disc multi-function auto delay off tilt/slide reclining simulated wood maintenance due wiper activated reverse gear tilt power glass audio security system voice operated speed sensitive safety reverse with washer rear center with cupholders low oil level remotely operated independently controlled in floor sun sensor climate control Navigation data: real time traffic

