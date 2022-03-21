2016 Acura MDX

$28,750 + taxes & licensing 1 2 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8794223

8794223 Stock #: 11657

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 11657

Mileage 129,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Power Sunroof Auto On/Off Headlamps Halogen Headlamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Power Brakes Back-Up Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Lane Departure Warning Rear child safety locks DUAL AIRBAG Blind Spot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Odometer Trip Computer Map Lights Navigation System Digital clock Electronic Compass Inside Hood Release glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Digital/Analog Display Seating Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Leather Interior Mechanical All Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Integrated roof antenna Comfort Dual Climate Control Climate Control Convenience Rain sensor wipers Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Power Lift Gates Hill Ascent Control Center Arm Rest Steering Wheel Control Voice Command Driver Side Airbag Passenger Airbag On/Off LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST COLLISION PREVENTION Full Carpet floor 7-Passengers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.