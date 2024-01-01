Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Hill Start Assist, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Cross Traffic Monitor and more!<br> <br>The top features for this 2016 Acura RDX include:<br> <br>Hill Start Assist<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Cross Traffic Monitor<br>Intelligent Control System<br>Lane Departure warning<br>Navigation<br>Brake Assist<br>Compass<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 32389

2016 Acura RDX

113,650 KM

$20,590

+ tax & licensing
2016 Acura RDX

Tech AWD w/ Navigation, Adaptive Cruise, Heated Front Seats

2016 Acura RDX

Tech AWD w/ Navigation, Adaptive Cruise, Heated Front Seats

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,590

+ taxes & licensing

Used
113,650KM
VIN 5J8TB4H55GL804979

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 32389
  • Mileage 113,650 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Hill Start Assist, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Cross Traffic Monitor and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2016 Acura RDX include:

Hill Start Assist
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cross Traffic Monitor
Intelligent Control System
Lane Departure warning
Navigation
Brake Assist
Compass

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 32389

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats
Memory Driver's Seat

Safety

Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Hill start assist
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Homelink system
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Rain-sensing wipers
Power Tailgate
Auto Headlights

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Vehicle Stability Assist
Power Front Seats
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
LED headlights & taillights
Dual-Zone A/C
Cross Traffic Monitor
8" Display
Heated 2nd Row
12V Outlets
Intelligent Control System
Leatherette-trimmed seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$20,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2016 Acura RDX