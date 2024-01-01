$20,590+ tax & licensing
2016 Acura RDX
Tech AWD w/ Navigation, Adaptive Cruise, Heated Front Seats
2016 Acura RDX
Tech AWD w/ Navigation, Adaptive Cruise, Heated Front Seats
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
113,650KM
VIN 5J8TB4H55GL804979
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 32389
- Mileage 113,650 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Hill Start Assist, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Cross Traffic Monitor and more!
The top features for this 2016 Acura RDX include:
Hill Start Assist
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cross Traffic Monitor
Intelligent Control System
Lane Departure warning
Navigation
Brake Assist
Compass
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 32389
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Driver's Seat
Safety
Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Hill start assist
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Homelink system
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Exterior
Rain-sensing wipers
Power Tailgate
Auto Headlights
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
Aux input
USB port
Vehicle Stability Assist
Power Front Seats
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
LED headlights & taillights
Dual-Zone A/C
Cross Traffic Monitor
8" Display
Heated 2nd Row
12V Outlets
Intelligent Control System
Leatherette-trimmed seats
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$20,590
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2016 Acura RDX