2016 Acura RDX

112,400 KM

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

647-559-3297

Tech AWD w/ Nav, Adaptive Cruise, Moonroof

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

112,400KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9465165
  • Stock #: 16690
  • VIN: 5J8TB4H53GL800820

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 16690
  • Mileage 112,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED 2ND ROW SEATS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
Rain Sensing Wipers
Remote Engine Starter
POWER MOONROOF
Rearview Camera
Lane departure warning system
Front Power Seats
Navigation
Power Tailgate
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind spot information system
Heated Power mirrors
USB/AUX Port
Lane Keeping Assist System
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control System
Pushbutton Start
60/40 split rear seatback

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-XXXX

647-559-3297

