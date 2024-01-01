Menu
V6! TECH! SH-WAD! WHITE ON BLACK GOOD COLOR COMBINATION! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF!

POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C! NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA!

PUSH START! BLUETOOTH! AND MUCH MORE! ONE OWNER! CLEAN TITLE DRIVE SUPER NICE

AND SMOOTH! A COMPLETE SET OF WINTER TIRES ON RIMS! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO

TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.

2016 Acura TLX

92,500 KM

$18,888

+ tax & licensing
2016 Acura TLX

Tech V6 Sh-Awd

2016 Acura TLX

Tech V6 Sh-Awd

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
92,500KM
Good Condition
VIN 19UUB3F56GA800808

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,500 KM

Vehicle Description

V6! TECH! SH-WAD! WHITE ON BLACK GOOD COLOR COMBINATION! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF!

POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C! NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA!

PUSH START! BLUETOOTH! AND MUCH MORE! ONE OWNER! CLEAN TITLE DRIVE SUPER NICE

AND SMOOTH! A COMPLETE SET OF WINTER TIRES ON RIMS! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO

TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118    647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2016 Acura TLX