$18,888+ tax & licensing
2016 Acura TLX
Tech V6 Sh-Awd
2016 Acura TLX
Tech V6 Sh-Awd
Location
Why Buy New Motors
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Certified
$18,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 92,500 KM
Vehicle Description
V6! TECH! SH-WAD! WHITE ON BLACK GOOD COLOR COMBINATION! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF!
POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C! NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA!
PUSH START! BLUETOOTH! AND MUCH MORE! ONE OWNER! CLEAN TITLE DRIVE SUPER NICE
AND SMOOTH! A COMPLETE SET OF WINTER TIRES ON RIMS! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO
TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3
416-356-8118 647-348-5885
WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Why Buy New Motors
Email Why Buy New Motors
Why Buy New Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-356-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-356-8118