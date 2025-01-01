$14,888+ tax & licensing
2016 Audi A3
TECHNIK
Location
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 169,000 KM
Vehicle Description
TECHNIK! QUATTRO! AUTO! SEDAN! S LINE! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!
NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF！PUSH START! SMART KEY! PREMIUM SOUND
SYSTEM! BLUETOOTH! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! ALL DEALER
SERVICED! DRIVE SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH! ALL HIGHWAY MILEAGE! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE
TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3
416-356-8188 647-348-5885
WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
416-356-8118