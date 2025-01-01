Menu
TECHNIK! QUATTRO! AUTO! SEDAN! S LINE! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!

NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF！PUSH START! SMART KEY! PREMIUM SOUND

SYSTEM! BLUETOOTH! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! ALL DEALER

SERVICED! DRIVE SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH! ALL HIGHWAY MILEAGE! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE

TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8188   647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

2016 Audi A3

169,000 KM

$14,888

+ tax & licensing
2016 Audi A3

TECHNIK

2016 Audi A3

TECHNIK

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
169,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WAUK8GFF9G1117633

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 169,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TECHNIK! QUATTRO! AUTO! SEDAN! S LINE! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!

NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF！PUSH START! SMART KEY! PREMIUM SOUND

SYSTEM! BLUETOOTH! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! ALL DEALER

SERVICED! DRIVE SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH! ALL HIGHWAY MILEAGE! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE

TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8188   647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118

$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2016 Audi A3