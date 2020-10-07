Menu
2016 Audi A3

69,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,950

+ tax & licensing
$16,950

+ taxes & licensing

AUTORAMA

866-727-6298

Komfort Leather Sunroof Heated Seats

Location

AUTORAMA

1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

866-727-6298

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,950

+ taxes & licensing

69,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6089757
  • Stock #: 1039VD1039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage and a Fantastic Value! This A3 features Leather, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Push Button Start, and a Verified CarFax. 100-point inspection, Certified, Safety Inspected, Detailed & Sanitized.  Low Interest Rates & Flexible terms.  Financing for all credit types.  Same Day Approval & Delivery.  Indoor showroom with over 250 high quality vehicles to choose from.  Please call us @ 416-739-7262 to schedule a Test Drive today!   


_________________________________________________________


Prices are plus HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable efforts is made to ensure the information provided is accurate & up to date, we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all on our pages. Prices may change without notice. Please verify any information in question with our sales associates.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Push Button Start
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

AUTORAMA

AUTORAMA

1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

866-727-6298

