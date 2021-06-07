Menu
2016 Audi A5

111,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Dell Fine Cars

416-252-1919

2016 Audi A5

2016 Audi A5

2.0T-QUATTRO-S LINE-COMPETITION PKG-SPORT PKG

2016 Audi A5

2.0T-QUATTRO-S LINE-COMPETITION PKG-SPORT PKG

Location

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

111,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7265843
  • VIN: WAUM2AFR6GA030080

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 111,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 AUDI A5 2.0T QUATTRO - GORGEOUS RARE S-LINE WITH THE COMPETITION PACKAGE - SPORT PACKAGE - DYNAMIC AUDI DRIVE SELECT - 19" BLACK SPOKE WHEELS - FLAT BOTTOM SPORT STEERING WHEEL - REAR LIP SPOILER - BLACK GRILL SURROUND - BLACK SIDE BLADES - BLACK SIDE MIRRORS - PIANO BLACK INLAYS - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACK UP CAMERA - AUDI ADVANCED KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START - PARKING ASSIST - PANO SUNROOF - XENON HEADLIGHTS - LED LIGHTS - S-LINE EMBOSSED SEATS AND DOOR SILLS - POWER SPORT SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL/LUMBAR SUPPORT - HEATED SEATS - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - AND SO MUCH MORE.

NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 111,000KM - $23,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified. https://dellfinecars.com/

COVID-19 UPDATE - DELL FINE CARS would like you to know that we are committed to stopping the spread of COVID-19. We want to ensure you that the safety of our clients and our staff remains our top priority.

We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation
SiriusXM Radio

Dell Fine Cars

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

