2016 AUDI A5 2.0T QUATTRO - GORGEOUS RARE S-LINE WITH THE COMPETITION PACKAGE - SPORT PACKAGE - DYNAMIC AUDI DRIVE SELECT - 19" BLACK SPOKE WHEELS - FLAT BOTTOM SPORT STEERING WHEEL - REAR LIP SPOILER - BLACK GRILL SURROUND - BLACK SIDE BLADES - BLACK SIDE MIRRORS - PIANO BLACK INLAYS - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACK UP CAMERA - AUDI ADVANCED KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START - PARKING ASSIST - PANO SUNROOF - XENON HEADLIGHTS - LED LIGHTS - S-LINE EMBOSSED SEATS AND DOOR SILLS - POWER SPORT SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL/LUMBAR SUPPORT - HEATED SEATS - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - AND SO MUCH MORE.
NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 111,000KM - $23,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified. https://dellfinecars.com/
COVID-19 UPDATE - DELL FINE CARS would like you to know that we are committed to stopping the spread of COVID-19. We want to ensure you that the safety of our clients and our staff remains our top priority.
We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.
