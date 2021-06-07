2016 Audi A5

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,900 + taxes & licensing 1 1 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7265843

7265843 VIN: WAUM2AFR6GA030080

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 111,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Door Locks Power Trunk Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Proximity Key Push Button Start Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Lumbar Support Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth GPS Navigation SiriusXM Radio

