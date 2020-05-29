+ taxes & licensing
1749 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1V5
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Brand NEW TIRES ! New Brakes Rotors ! Fresh Synthetic Oil Change ! BlindSpot Assist ! 360 Camera
2016 Audi A6 2.0T Technik
Quattro All Wheel Drive
CERTIFIED !
25K ORIGINAL KM ! CLEAN CARFAX ! BRAND NEW TIRES ! NEW BRAKES ROTORS ! FRESH SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE ! READY TO GO ! 24 HOUR OR LESS TURNAROUND DELIVERY FROM PURCHASE DATE !
NAVIGATION WITH VOICE ! SUNROOF WITH POWER SLIDING GLASS ! BLIND SPOT ASSIST ! 360 VIEW FRONT SIDE AND REAR VIEW CAMERA ! ADAPTIVE CRUISE ! LANE ASSIST ! FRONT AND REAR HEATED SEATS ! HEATED STEERING ! BLUETOOTH ! PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM ! XENON LED HEADLIGHTS ! REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY AND LOCK ! PARK ASSIST ! KEYLESS START GO ! HEADLIGHT WASHERS ! HEATED STEERING WHEEL ! COLD WEATHER PACKAGE ! PREMIUM ALLOY WHEELS ! POWER TRUNK OPEN AND CLOSE ! POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY AND LUMBAR SUPPORT ! WOOD TRIM !
PEACE OF MIND ! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE !!
Beautiful TORNADO GRAY METALLIC ON BEIGE LEATHER AND WOOD Interior!!
VISIT US 1749 WESTON RD TORONTO ON M9N1V5
