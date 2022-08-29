$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
2016 Audi Q3
2.0T Technik, S LINE, NAVIGATION PKG, BOSE, MMI
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9081421
- Stock #: PC8654
- VIN: WA1FFCFS3GR022397
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC8654
- Mileage 33,128 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX | TECHNIK | S LINE | NAVIGATION PACKAGE | MMI NAVIGATION PLUS | DRIVER INFORMATION SYSTEM WITH 7 COLOUR DISPLAY SCREEN | VOICE CONTROL | MMI RADIO | MMI MUSIC SYSTEM | DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | REARVIEW CAM | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | 19 ALUMINUM WHEELS | KEYLESS ENTRY | PUSH START BUTTON | BOSE PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | LED HEADLIGHTS | LED TAILIGHTS | POWER TAILGATE | ADVANCED PARKING SYSTEM
The 2016 Audi Q3 is a premium crossover that slots below the larger Q5. The 2016 Audi Q3 is powered exclusively by a 2.0-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder making 200 horsepower and 207 lb-ft of torque, and the engine is paired to a six-speed automatic transmission.
This Audi Q3 features a Cortina White exterior finish with 19 5-segment-spoke Design wheels, S Line exterior bumpers and door sills, LED Headlights and Taillights, Power Tailgate and more. Inside, it features a Chestnut Brown leather interior with Dark Brown Walnut trim throughout. Its also equipped with a 14-speaker BOSE Sound System, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Audi Music Interface, Bluetooth, and much more.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.