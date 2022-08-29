Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Audi Q3

33,128 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2016 Audi Q3

2016 Audi Q3

2.0T Technik, S LINE, NAVIGATION PKG, BOSE, MMI

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Audi Q3

2.0T Technik, S LINE, NAVIGATION PKG, BOSE, MMI

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 9081421
  2. 9081421
  3. 9081421
  4. 9081421
  5. 9081421
  6. 9081421
  7. 9081421
  8. 9081421
  9. 9081421
  10. 9081421
  11. 9081421
  12. 9081421
  13. 9081421
  14. 9081421
  15. 9081421
  16. 9081421
  17. 9081421
  18. 9081421
  19. 9081421
  20. 9081421
  21. 9081421
  22. 9081421
  23. 9081421
  24. 9081421
  25. 9081421
  26. 9081421
  27. 9081421
  28. 9081421
  29. 9081421
  30. 9081421
  31. 9081421
  32. 9081421
  33. 9081421
  34. 9081421
  35. 9081421
  36. 9081421
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

33,128KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9081421
  • Stock #: PC8654
  • VIN: WA1FFCFS3GR022397

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC8654
  • Mileage 33,128 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX | TECHNIK | S LINE | NAVIGATION PACKAGE | MMI NAVIGATION PLUS | DRIVER INFORMATION SYSTEM WITH 7 COLOUR DISPLAY SCREEN | VOICE CONTROL | MMI RADIO | MMI MUSIC SYSTEM | DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | REARVIEW CAM | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | 19 ALUMINUM WHEELS | KEYLESS ENTRY | PUSH START BUTTON | BOSE PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | LED HEADLIGHTS | LED TAILIGHTS | POWER TAILGATE | ADVANCED PARKING SYSTEM







The 2016 Audi Q3 is a premium crossover that slots below the larger Q5. The 2016 Audi Q3 is powered exclusively by a 2.0-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder making 200 horsepower and 207 lb-ft of torque, and the engine is paired to a six-speed automatic transmission.







This Audi Q3 features a Cortina White exterior finish with 19 5-segment-spoke Design wheels, S Line exterior bumpers and door sills, LED Headlights and Taillights, Power Tailgate and more. Inside, it features a Chestnut Brown leather interior with Dark Brown Walnut trim throughout. Its also equipped with a 14-speaker BOSE Sound System, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Audi Music Interface, Bluetooth, and much more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2023 BMW M4 Competit...
 90 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz S...
 81,059 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Audi TT 2.0T Qu...
 15,271 KM
$57,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory