2016 AUDI Q5 2.0T QUATTRO - S-LINE SPORT PACKAGE -  NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACK UP CAMERA - PARKING ASSIST - AUDI DYNAMIC DRIVE SELECT - DYNMAIC/INDIVIDUAL/COMFORT/AUTO MODE SETTINGS - INTELLIGENT KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - 19 S-LINE WHEELS - S-LINE SPORT FLAT BOTTOM STEERING WHEEL WITH PADDLE SHIFTERS - S-LINE DOOR SILLS - S-LINE BADGING - POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL/LUMBAR SUPPORT - HEATED SEATS - ELECTRIC POWER TAILGATE - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - RAIN SENSE WIPERS - LED LIGHTS - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - SD SLOTS - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - PRIVACY GLASS - AND SO MUCH MORE.

EXCELLENT CONDITION - SERVICED AT AUDI DEALERSHIP - NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 142,000KM - $16,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $699 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/

We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.

2016 Audi Q5

142,000 KM

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
2016 Audi Q5

2.0T-QUATTRO-S-LINE-NAVI-CAMERA-PANO ROOF

2016 Audi Q5

2.0T-QUATTRO-S-LINE-NAVI-CAMERA-PANO ROOF

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
142,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WA1M2AFP5GA115035

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dell Fine Cars

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-252-1919

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Dell Fine Cars

416-252-1919

2016 Audi Q5