Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Audi Q5

77,068 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

416-259-7656

Contact Seller
2016 Audi Q5

2016 Audi Q5

2.0T Komfort LOW KM RARE COLOR WELL SERVICED CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Audi Q5

2.0T Komfort LOW KM RARE COLOR WELL SERVICED CERTIFIED

Location

The Humberview Group

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

416-259-7656

  1. 7400186
  2. 7400186
  3. 7400186
  4. 7400186
  5. 7400186
  6. 7400186
  7. 7400186
  8. 7400186
  9. 7400186
  10. 7400186
  11. 7400186
  12. 7400186
  13. 7400186
  14. 7400186
  15. 7400186
  16. 7400186
  17. 7400186
  18. 7400186
  19. 7400186
  20. 7400186
  21. 7400186
  22. 7400186
  23. 7400186
  24. 7400186
  25. 7400186
  26. 7400186
  27. 7400186
  28. 7400186
  29. 7400186
  30. 7400186
  31. 7400186
  32. 7400186
  33. 7400186
  34. 7400186
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

77,068KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7400186
  • Stock #: 98303A
  • VIN: WA1C2AFP8GA033019

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 77,068 KM

Vehicle Description

This Q5 is equipped with 18” Alloy wheels, power tailgate, power folding side mirrors, fog lights, push button start, automatic headlights, power memory seats, multi-function steering wheel, auto rear dimming mirror, dual zone climate control, C/D, electronic parking brake, cruise control, drive select, Bluetooth, heated seats, power tailgate and much more! Call today to book your test drive. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information described above. Vehicle options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed (WA1C2AFP8GA033019) may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2017 Porsche Macan T...
 21,370 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Golf...
 43,061 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Subaru Forester...
 69,289 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Humberview Volkswagen

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

Call Dealer

416-259-XXXX

(click to show)

416-259-7656

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory