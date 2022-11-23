Menu
2016 Audi Q5

81,619 KM

Details Description Features

$26,990

+ tax & licensing
$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2016 Audi Q5

2016 Audi Q5

Komfort AWD W/ Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam, Power Tailgate

2016 Audi Q5

Komfort AWD W/ Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam, Power Tailgate

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

81,619KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9341494
  Stock #: 14565
  VIN: WA1C2AFP2GA144939

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 14565
  • Mileage 81,619 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
CONVENIENCE PACKAGE
BACKUP CAMERA
Rear Parking Sensors
Power Liftgate
Push-Button Start
LEATHER TRIMMED SEATS
Power Adjustable Front Seats
Aftermarket Android Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

