$15,850+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Audi S3
4dr Sdn quattro 2.0T Technik
2016 Audi S3
4dr Sdn quattro 2.0T Technik
Location
A2 Toronto Auto LTD
1300 Finch Ave. W. Unit 40, Toronto, ON M3J 3K2
416-818-7799
$15,850
+ taxes & licensing
Used
189,000KM
VIN WAUF1GFF8G1104264
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 189,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Call 416-885-8193 Farid S3 IN EXTRA CLEAN CONDITION NO ACCIDENT CLEAN CARFAX Techinks Package with all options Navgation, collision avoidance, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Traffic Jam Assist, Lane Dep, Camera, Sunroof, 19 Alloys, Very Well Kelp. Looks and drives great call 416-885-8193 Farid for more information and book a test drive prior to purchase. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE WITH LOWEST RATESAFETY CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR $790 PREMIUM WARANTY IS AVAILABLE UP TO 3 YEARS
Please call our sales team for more details. As per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not certified. Certification is available for SEDAN $790 AND $980 FOR SUV& MINIVAN . Price does not include certification, And omvic fee $22.00 applicable taxes (HST), and licensing.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Sport Leather Steering Wheel
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Passenger Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Safety
Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Audi pre sense basic
Audi side assist Blind Spot
Collision Warning-Front
Mechanical
140 Amp Alternator
Engine Oil Cooler
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
55 L Fuel Tank
4.77 Axle Ratio
Transmission: 6-Speed S Tronic
Full-Time All-Wheel
Exterior
Body-coloured door handles
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Coloured Grille
Rocker Panel Extensions
Rear fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Aluminum Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Metal-Look Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Media / Nav / Comm
digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
705w Premium Amplifier
Additional Features
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert
Aluminum Door Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Full Floor Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Engine: 2.0 TFSI 4 Cylinder 292HP
Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From A2 Toronto Auto LTD
2013 Subaru Forester 4dr Auto 2.5X Limited 153,440 KM $10,888 + tax & lic
2016 Ford C-MAX 5DR HB SEL 156,058 KM $8,888 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn Crew Plus 196,000 KM $9,488 + tax & lic
Email A2 Toronto Auto LTD
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A2 Toronto Auto LTD
1300 Finch Ave. W. Unit 40, Toronto, ON M3J 3K2
Call Dealer
416-818-XXXX(click to show)
$15,850
+ taxes & licensing>
A2 Toronto Auto LTD
416-818-7799
2016 Audi S3