2016 Audi S5

THREE YEARS OR 60,000km WARRANTY!

 

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WAUL4AFR5GA022722, AWD, V6, TECHNIK, SUPERCHARGED, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BANG & OLUFSEN Premium Audio, Parking Sensors, Panoramic Sunroof,  AM/FM/CD/Mp3 Player/Bluetooth, Leather Sport Steering with Audio/Phone/Cruise Cntrls., Three-Zone Automatic Climate Cntrl., Blue on Black Leather, Aluminium Exterior Mirrors, Heated/Memory Seats with Lumbar Support, Pwr. Windows/Doors/Mirrors/Locks, Adaptive Cruise Cntrl., Keyless Entry, Pwr. Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Bang & Olufsen Audio System, LED Head/Tail Lights, Fog Lights, Heated Outside Mirrors, 4-Wheel ABS, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel Disc, Side/Curtain/Dual Airbags, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Stability Cntrl, Traction Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

 

 

FINANCING: 9.99%

APR (Annual Percentage Rate)

OAC (On Approved Credit)

 

Our Price Includes:

 

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.

2.Administration Fee.

3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).

4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.

5.OMVIC Fee.

 

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

 

Trade-ins are welcome.

 

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
233,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WAUL4AFR5GA022722

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 233,000 KM

Vehicle Description

THREE YEARS OR 60,000km WARRANTY!

 

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WAUL4AFR5GA022722, AWD, V6, TECHNIK, SUPERCHARGED, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BANG & OLUFSEN Premium Audio, Parking Sensors, Panoramic Sunroof,  AM/FM/CD/Mp3 Player/Bluetooth, Leather Sport Steering with Audio/Phone/Cruise Cntrls., Three-Zone Automatic Climate Cntrl., Blue on Black Leather, Aluminium Exterior Mirrors, Heated/Memory Seats with Lumbar Support, Pwr. Windows/Doors/Mirrors/Locks, Adaptive Cruise Cntrl., Keyless Entry, Pwr. Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Bang & Olufsen Audio System, LED Head/Tail Lights, Fog Lights, Heated Outside Mirrors, 4-Wheel ABS, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel Disc, Side/Curtain/Dual Airbags, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Stability Cntrl, Traction Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

 

 

FINANCING: 9.99%

APR (Annual Percentage Rate)

OAC (On Approved Credit)

 

Our Price Includes:

 

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.

2.Administration Fee.

3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).

4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.

5.OMVIC Fee.

 

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

 

Trade-ins are welcome.

 

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Best Buy Auto

Email Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
Call Dealer

647-260-0371

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

