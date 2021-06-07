2016 BMW 2-Series

+ taxes & licensing
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
2016 BMW 228i XDRIVE CONVERTIBLE | AWD | PREMIUM PACKAGE ENHANCED | M-SPORT PACKAGE | BACK UP CAMERA | NAVIGATION | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | KEYLESS ENTRY | PUSH TO START | MEMORY SEATS | PARK DISTANCE CONTROL | SATELLITE RADIO | AUTO DIMMING MIRROR | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
The 2016 BMW 228i xDrive Convertible is the great car for the summer. It's smaller wheel base makes this car nimble and easy to drive in city and when needed have spirited driving out in the rural roads. The car is powered by turbocharged in-line 4 cylinder engine with 240 Horsepower. This 2-series also comes with Xdrive, the BMW's AWD system. This is the soft=top convertible and with just push of a button the roof will automatically retract and you will be able to enjoy all the outside elements.
This BMW is in Black exterior that is enhanced with the M-Sport package. The M-sport package give more aggressive styling front and rear bumper, 5-spoke M-Sport rims as well as sports seats and M-Sport Steering wheel. The Interior is in premium Brown leather and woodgrain trim elements.
The Premium Enhanced package will give you heated steering wheel, back up camera, auto dimming rear view mirror, electric memory seats, park distance control in front and rear, Navigation, Satellite radio Tuner, Auto dimming exterior mirrors and more.
