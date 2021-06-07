Menu
2016 BMW 2-Series

53,721 KM

Details

$38,800

+ tax & licensing
$38,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2016 BMW 2-Series

2016 BMW 2-Series

228i xDrive Convertible, AWD, M-SPORT, CAM, NAV

2016 BMW 2-Series

228i xDrive Convertible, AWD, M-SPORT, CAM, NAV

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  7. 7234058
$38,800

+ taxes & licensing

53,721KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7234058
  • Stock #: PC6996
  • VIN: WBA1L9C58GV767337

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC6996
  • Mileage 53,721 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 BMW 228i XDRIVE CONVERTIBLE | AWD | PREMIUM PACKAGE ENHANCED | M-SPORT PACKAGE | BACK UP CAMERA | NAVIGATION | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | KEYLESS ENTRY | PUSH TO START | MEMORY SEATS | PARK DISTANCE CONTROL | SATELLITE RADIO | AUTO DIMMING MIRROR | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







The 2016 BMW 228i xDrive Convertible is the great car for the summer. It's smaller wheel base makes this car nimble and easy to drive in city and when needed have spirited driving out in the rural roads. The car is powered by turbocharged in-line 4 cylinder engine with 240 Horsepower. This 2-series also comes with Xdrive, the BMW's AWD system. This is the soft=top convertible and with just push of a button the roof will automatically retract and you will be able to enjoy all the outside elements.







This BMW is in Black exterior that is enhanced with the M-Sport package. The M-sport package give more aggressive styling front and rear bumper, 5-spoke M-Sport rims as well as sports seats and M-Sport Steering wheel. The Interior is in premium Brown leather and woodgrain trim elements.







The Premium Enhanced package will give you heated steering wheel, back up camera, auto dimming rear view mirror, electric memory seats, park distance control in front and rear, Navigation, Satellite radio Tuner, Auto dimming exterior mirrors and more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Phone
Daytime Running Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog lights
Climate Control
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
2
LEATHER
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
Rear Stabilizer Bar
8
Rollover Protection System
low oil pressure
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Heated windshield washer jets
Run flat tires
door unlock
Convertible roof wind blocker
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
HD Radio
Touch screen display
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
Cargo Area Floor Mat
Audio system
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Antenna type: diversity
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Regenerative braking system
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Headlights: auto delay off
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Upholstery: leatherette
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
In-Dash CD: single disc
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Satellite communications: BMW Assist
Convertible rear window: glass
Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
Armrests: front center
Floor material: carpet
Multi-functional information center
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Impact sensor: alert system
Phone: hands free
Driver seat manual adjustments: height
Passenger seat manual adjustments: height
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Window trim: chrome
Emergency locking retractors: front
Center console: front console with armrest
Front brake diameter: 12.3
Convertible roof: soft top
Total speakers: 6
Power door locks: auto-locking
Axle ratio: 3.08
variable intermittent
Battery disconnect
Window defogger: rear
Rear brake diameter: 11.4
Alternator: 170 amps
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: maintenance status
ADAPTIVE
Tire fill alert
iPod/iPhone
fuel cut-off
reclining
audio security system
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning

