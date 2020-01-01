Menu
2016 BMW 228i xDrive, M-SPORT, NAV, PREMIUM PKG

2016 BMW 228i xDrive, M-SPORT, NAV, PREMIUM PKG

Location

Platinum Cars Leasing

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$25,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 63,933KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4398249
  • Stock #: PC5192
  • VIN: WBA1G9C59GV599132
Exterior Colour
Alpine White
Interior Colour
Dk. Brown
Body Style
Coupe
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
2-door
228i X-DRIVE | M-SPORT | NAVIGATION | PREMIUM | COMFORT ACCESS | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







Fun, sporty and functional! The BMW 2 Series is the perfect car for someone looking for an unmatched driving experience in a small package! This particular example comes in a Sleek White Exterior and a luxurious Brown Leather Interior! With Navigation and Comfort Access you'll never be late or get lost. The X-Drive All Wheel drive system is perfect for Canadian Winters and the M-Sport Package adds extra aggression to the styling and is sure to turn heads!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on all vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and have our own leasing company - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of over 200 of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. This vehicle can be certified from $699 plus taxes. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification available from $699 plus tax. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Clock
  • External temperature display
  • Cupholders: Front
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Front fog lights
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Ambient Lighting
Additional Features
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • digital odometer
  • Radio data system
  • Driver Information System
  • Braking Assist
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Heated windshield washer jets
  • Run flat tires
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Cornering brake control
  • Emergency interior trunk release
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Cargo Area Floor Mat
  • Multi-function display
  • Auto Start/Stop
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Anti-theft system: alarm
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Multi-function remote: keyless entry
  • Side airbags: front
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Steering wheel trim: leather
  • Wheels: alloy
  • Air filtration: active charcoal
  • Front air conditioning zones: dual
  • Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
  • Rear vents: second row
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
  • Antenna type: diversity
  • Brake drying
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Rear brake type: ventilated disc
  • Floor mat material: carpet
  • Floor mats: front
  • Shift knob trim: alloy
  • Reading lights: front
  • Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
  • Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
  • 4WD type: full time
  • Exhaust: dual tip
  • Rear spoiler color: body-color
  • Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant
  • Rear seatbelts: 3-point
  • Seatbelt force limiters: front
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Rear headrests: adjustable
  • Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Front shock type: gas
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Rear shock type: gas
  • Rear spring type: coil
  • Rear suspension classification: independent
  • Rear suspension type: multi-link
  • Wireless data link: Bluetooth
  • Tire type: all season
  • Regenerative braking system
  • Storage: door pockets
  • Door handle color: body-color
  • Front bumper color: body-color
  • Mirror color: body-color
  • Rear bumper color: body-color
  • Fuel economy display: MPG
  • Headlights: auto delay off
  • Side mirrors: heated
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • Upholstery: leatherette
  • Front wipers: rain sensing
  • Knee airbags: dual front
  • In-Dash CD: single disc
  • Memorized settings: 2 driver
  • Power outlet(s): 12V front
  • Front struts
  • Front suspension type: double ball joint
  • Satellite communications: BMW Assist
  • Front seat type: sport
  • Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
  • Armrests: front center
  • Floor material: carpet
  • Multi-functional information center
  • Emergency braking preparation
  • Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
  • Power windows: lockout button
  • Grille color: black
  • Taillights: LED
  • Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
  • Crumple zones: front
  • Impact sensor: alert system
  • Phone: hands free
  • Driver seat manual adjustments: height
  • Passenger seat manual adjustments: height
  • Exhaust tip color: chrome
  • Seatbelt warning sensor: front
  • Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
  • Window trim: chrome
  • Emergency locking retractors: front
  • Center console: front console with armrest
  • Front brake diameter: 12.3
  • Total speakers: 6
  • Power door locks: auto-locking
  • Axle ratio: 3.08
  • Window defogger: rear
  • Rear brake diameter: 11.4
  • Alternator: 170 amps
  • Smart device app function: maintenance status

