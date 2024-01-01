Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2016 BMW 3 Series

130,618 KM

Details Description Features

$15,490

+ tax & licensing
2016 BMW 3 Series

320i xDrive w/ Navigation, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats

2016 BMW 3 Series

320i xDrive w/ Navigation, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
130,618KM
VIN WBA8A3C54GK552007

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 130,618 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Power Front Seats
Auto Start/Stop
Drive Mode Select
SOS Button
12V Port

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$15,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2016 BMW 3 Series