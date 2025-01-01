Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, SOS Call Support, Navigation and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2016 BMW 3 Series include:

Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
SOS Call Support
Navigation
Rearview Camera
Power Sunroof
12v Outlet
Park Assist
USB Port

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 43009

2016 BMW 3 Series

127,946 KM

Details Description Features

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
2016 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive AWD w/ Power Sunroof, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam

12096388

2016 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive AWD w/ Power Sunroof, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
127,946KM
VIN WBA8E3C5XGK502149

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 127,946 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Power folding side mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Seating

Memory Driver's Seat

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

REAR AIR VENTS
Park Assist
PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
12V outlet
Auto Start/Stop
Drive Mode Select
SOS Call Support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

