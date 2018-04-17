Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 BMW 3 Series

52,202 KM

Details Description Features

$26,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2016 BMW 3 Series

2016 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive w/ Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Navigation

Watch This Vehicle

2016 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive w/ Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Navigation

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 9967949
  2. 9967949
  3. 9967949
  4. 9967949
  5. 9967949
  6. 9967949
  7. 9967949
  8. 9967949
  9. 9967949
  10. 9967949
  11. 9967949
  12. 9967949
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
52,202KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9967949
  • Stock #: 18605
  • VIN: WBA8E3G5XGNT26678

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 18605
  • Mileage 52,202 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 04/17/2018 with an estimated $4111.03 of damage. On which a $3585 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features

Navigation
Park Assist
Aux input
USB port
AUTO STOP/START
Drive Mode Select
12v Power Port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2018 Toyota Corolla ...
 57,148 KM
$22,990 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape Tit...
 110,542 KM
$22,590 + tax & lic
2022 Honda Civic Sed...
 51,979 KM
$33,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory