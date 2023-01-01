2016 BMW 328

$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9502831

9502831 Stock #: LN14109A

LN14109A VIN: WBA8E3C56GK503735

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 48,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Panoramic Sunroof Heated Exterior Mirrors Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tachometer Rear Defroster tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Convenience Rain sensor wipers Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Rear Air & Heat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.