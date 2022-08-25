$34,800+ tax & licensing
2016 BMW 4 Series
435i xDrive Gran Coupe, M SPORT, M PERFORMANCE PKG
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$34,800
- Listing ID: 9004075
- Stock #: PC8564
- VIN: WBA4B3C55GG344653
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 93,229 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 BMW 435I XDRIVE GRAN COUPE | AWD | M PERFORMANCE PACKAGE | M PERFORMANCE EXHAUST | M AERODYNAMICS PACKAGE | M SPORT BRAKES | M LEATHER STEERING WHEEL | ADAPTIVE M CHASSIS | SPORT AUTOMATIC GEARBOX | NAVIGATION SYSTEM PROFFESSIONAL | 360-DEGREE CAMERA | SURROUND VIEW | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | ADAPTIVE M SUSPENSION | VARIABLE SPORTS STEERING | COMFORT ACCESS SYSTEM | PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF | MIRRORS PACKAGE | SPORT SEATS | LUMBAR SUPPORT | HEATED FRONT SEATS | PARK DISTANCE CONTROL | ACTIVE CRUISE CONTROL WITH BRAKING FUNCTION | ADAPTIVE XENON HEADLIGHTS | LIGHTS PACKAGE | HIGH BEAM ASSISTANT | DRIVING ASSISTANT | LANE CHANGE WARNING | RAIN SENSORS | HARMAN/KARDON SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2016 BMW 435 XDrive M Performance Package is among BMWs large roster of Luxury Sport Sedans. The 2016 BMW 435i features a powerful and efficient 3.0L Turbocharged 6-cylinder engine producing 300-horsepower and 300 lb-ft of torque. Along with the xDrive All-Wheel-Drive this combination delivers a competent and comfortable driving experience for you and your family. The 435i xDrive Gran Coupe also looks amazing in the Alpine White 3 exterior finish and Dakota Red/Black leather Interior that also features an Aluminum trim. The looks have been enhanced with M-Performance package which adds more aggressive exterior look, M-Sport Wheels as well as M-Sport Steering wheel and Blue M Sport Brakes.
This 435 xDrive has loads of technology and safety features that will blow you away. Receive on-road guidance from a Voice Command iDrive Navigation System, 360-degree Camera with Parking Sensors, Surround View, Keyless Entry, Ambient Lighting, Heated Front and Back seats, Paddle Shifters, Heated Steering Wheel for the Cold Canadian Weather, Multifunctional Steering Wheel and More.
We know safety is your number one priority, so this car comes with Blind Spot Assist, standard front, side and rear curtain airbags, anti-lock brakes, traction and stability control, and security.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
