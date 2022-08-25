Menu
2016 BMW 4 Series

93,229 KM

Details Description Features

$34,800

+ tax & licensing
$34,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2016 BMW 4 Series

2016 BMW 4 Series

435i xDrive Gran Coupe, M SPORT, M PERFORMANCE PKG

2016 BMW 4 Series

435i xDrive Gran Coupe, M SPORT, M PERFORMANCE PKG

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$34,800

+ taxes & licensing

93,229KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9004075
  Stock #: PC8564
  VIN: WBA4B3C55GG344653

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC8564
  • Mileage 93,229 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 BMW 435I XDRIVE GRAN COUPE | AWD | M PERFORMANCE PACKAGE | M PERFORMANCE EXHAUST | M AERODYNAMICS PACKAGE | M SPORT BRAKES | M LEATHER STEERING WHEEL | ADAPTIVE M CHASSIS | SPORT AUTOMATIC GEARBOX | NAVIGATION SYSTEM PROFFESSIONAL | 360-DEGREE CAMERA | SURROUND VIEW | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | ADAPTIVE M SUSPENSION | VARIABLE SPORTS STEERING | COMFORT ACCESS SYSTEM | PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF | MIRRORS PACKAGE | SPORT SEATS | LUMBAR SUPPORT | HEATED FRONT SEATS | PARK DISTANCE CONTROL | ACTIVE CRUISE CONTROL WITH BRAKING FUNCTION | ADAPTIVE XENON HEADLIGHTS | LIGHTS PACKAGE | HIGH BEAM ASSISTANT | DRIVING ASSISTANT | LANE CHANGE WARNING | RAIN SENSORS | HARMAN/KARDON SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2016 BMW 435 XDrive M Performance Package is among BMWs large roster of Luxury Sport Sedans. The 2016 BMW 435i features a powerful and efficient 3.0L Turbocharged 6-cylinder engine producing 300-horsepower and 300 lb-ft of torque. Along with the xDrive All-Wheel-Drive this combination delivers a competent and comfortable driving experience for you and your family. The 435i xDrive Gran Coupe also looks amazing in the Alpine White 3 exterior finish and Dakota Red/Black leather Interior that also features an Aluminum trim. The looks have been enhanced with M-Performance package which adds more aggressive exterior look, M-Sport Wheels as well as M-Sport Steering wheel and Blue M Sport Brakes.







This 435 xDrive has loads of technology and safety features that will blow you away. Receive on-road guidance from a Voice Command iDrive Navigation System, 360-degree Camera with Parking Sensors, Surround View, Keyless Entry, Ambient Lighting, Heated Front and Back seats, Paddle Shifters, Heated Steering Wheel for the Cold Canadian Weather, Multifunctional Steering Wheel and More.







We know safety is your number one priority, so this car comes with Blind Spot Assist, standard front, side and rear curtain airbags, anti-lock brakes, traction and stability control, and security.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
Drive mode selector
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Climate Control
HEATED
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Front fog lights
Run flat tires
Rear
2
LEATHER
10
SURROUND SOUND
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Heated windshield washer jets
one-touch open/close
door unlock
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Jack
Cargo Area Floor Mat
Vehicle immobilizer
Audio system
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Illuminated
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Regenerative braking system
Armrests: rear folding
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Upholstery: leatherette
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Grille color: chrome
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Satellite communications: BMW Assist
Front struts: MacPherson
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Premium brand: harman/kardon
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Floor material: carpet
Emergency braking preparation
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Axle ratio: 3.15
Taillights: LED
Side mirror adjustments: power folding
Crumple zones: front
Impact sensor: alert system
Phone: hands free
Watts: 600
Total speakers: 16
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Window trim: chrome
Emergency locking retractors: front
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Dash trim: simulated wood
variable intermittent
Battery disconnect
Door trim: simulated wood
Window defogger: rear
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: maintenance status
ADAPTIVE
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cornering
iPod/iPhone
single disc
proximity entry system
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
height
reclining
reverse gear tilt
power glass
12V front
self-leveling
12V rear
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Rear trunk/liftgate: power operated

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

