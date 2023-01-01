Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 BMW 4 Series

71,206 KM

Details Description Features

$38,590

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$38,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2016 BMW 4 Series

2016 BMW 4 Series

435i xDrive AWD W/ M Sports Package, Nav, HUD

Watch This Vehicle

2016 BMW 4 Series

435i xDrive AWD W/ M Sports Package, Nav, HUD

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,590

+ taxes & licensing

71,206KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9543868
  • Stock #: 16908
  • VIN: WBA3T7C56G5A37992

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 16908
  • Mileage 71,206 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Leather Seats
Bluetooth
BACKUP CAMERA
ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
Navigation
Park Distance Control
M Sports package
Surround View Camera
Harman Kardon Audio System
Heated Front Sports Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2020 Jeep Cherokee T...
 62,251 KM
$36,490 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Tucson ...
 97,905 KM
$23,990 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Corolla ...
 49,095 KM
$20,490 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory