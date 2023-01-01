Menu
2016 BMW 5 Series

73,420 KM

Details Description Features

535i xDrive w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

73,420KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10354788
  Stock #: 20817
  VIN: WBA5B3C52GG260746

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Stock # 20817
  Mileage 73,420 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features

Park Assist
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Aux input
Comfort Access
Power Front Seats
Harman Kardon Premium Sound System
SOS Support System

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

