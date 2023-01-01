2016 BMW 5 Series

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,890 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 3 , 4 2 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10354788

10354788 Stock #: 20817

20817 VIN: WBA5B3C52GG260746

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 20817

Mileage 73,420 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Navigation Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror Seating Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety BACKUP CAMERA Exterior Rain Sensing Wipers Comfort Dual Zone A/C Windows POWER MOONROOF Additional Features Park Assist HEADS UP DISPLAY Aux input Comfort Access Power Front Seats Harman Kardon Premium Sound System SOS Support System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.