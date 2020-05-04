2016 BMW 5 Series

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
+ taxes & licensing
XDRIVE AWD | M SPORT PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | REVERSE CAMERA | SUNROOF | HEADS UP DISPLAY | HEATED SEATS | PADDLE SHIFT | HARMAN/KARDON PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | BLUETOOTH STREAMING | CONFORT ACCESS | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
This BMW 528i xDrive features a powerful 2.0L Turbo Inline-4 engine producing 180 kW (241 hp) at 5,0006,500 rpm 350 N·m (258 lb·ft) at 1,2504,800 rpmalong with xDrive All-Wheel-Drive delivering a competent and comfortable driving experience for you and your family. A sleek Black exterior, luxurious Black leather interior, and M-Sport Package (M steering wheel, M Leather Steering Wheel, M Aerodynamics, M Rear Spoiler) give this sports sedan an aggressive look.
You'll enjoy key guidance features like BMW iDrive Navigation with VoiceCommand, Backup Camera with Parking Sensors and Heads-Up-Display to keep your eye on the roads. Other convenient features include Sunroof, Heated with Memory/Power, Keyless Entry, Power Tailgate, Rear climate control, Bluetooth Audio, Paddle Shift, Premium Sound System also comes standard on this vehicle. An auto-dimming rear-view mirror, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, remote keyless entry and power windows and door locks. auto-leveling HID headlights with LED corona rings and halogen fog lights.
For safety, this vehicle is equipped with front, side, curtain airbags, traction control and ABS brakes.In addition, a BMW Assist Safety Plan includes such features as automatic collision notification, roadside assistance, remote door unlock and a stolen vehicle locator service.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4