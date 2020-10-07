2016 BMW 5 Series

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows Convenience Cruise Control tilt Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Phone Compass Trip Computer Comfort Climate Control HEATED Cargo Area Light Ambient Lighting Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Seating Upholstery: Leather Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Rear Wood Navigation 2 Panic Alarm Retained Accessory Power STEERING WHEEL Trunk release Rear Stabilizer Bar low fuel Front stabilizer bar digital odometer 14 PADDLE SHIFTER coolant driver seat side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Run flat tires one-touch open/close door unlock engine oil Push-Button Start integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution HD Radio Jack Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM Cargo Area Floor Mat Audio system sliding sunshade Multi-function display Sports Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Door trim: leather Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Center console: front console with storage One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Exhaust: dual tip Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Regenerative braking system Armrests: rear folding Storage: door pockets Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Front wipers: rain sensing Dash trim: alloy Memorized settings: 2 driver Power outlet(s): 12V front Headlights: HID/Xenon Front struts Front suspension type: double ball joint Satellite communications: BMW Assist Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready Shift knob trim: leather Rear brake diameter: 13.0 Side mirrors: auto-dimming Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Multi-functional information center Emergency braking preparation Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Watts: 205 Front brake diameter: 13.7 Interior accents: woodgrain Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Taillights: LED Side mirror adjustments: power folding Moonroof / Sunroof wind deflector Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Impact sensor: alert system Phone: hands free Navigation system: hard drive Total speakers: 12 Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Real time traffic Assist handle: front Touch-sensitive controls Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Drive mode selector Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Rear headrests: 3 Rear struts Power door locks: auto-locking Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Hard drive: 20GB Axle ratio: 2.65 Front fog lights: LED variable intermittent Battery disconnect Window defogger: rear Connected in-car apps: Facebook Smart device app function: horn/light operation stocks weather ADAPTIVE Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Cornering Seatback iPod/iPhone single disc Warnings and reminders: lamp failure auto delay off fuel cut-off height reclining lock operation maintenance status reverse gear tilt power glass audio security system voice operated speed sensitive Google search news self-leveling vehicle location alarm with remote Twitter 3 total

