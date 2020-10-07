Menu
2016 BMW 5 Series

56,069 KM

Details Description Features

$32,800

+ tax & licensing
$32,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2016 BMW 5 Series

2016 BMW 5 Series

535d xDrive, MSPORT, DIESEL, HEATED, NAV, CAM

2016 BMW 5 Series

535d xDrive, MSPORT, DIESEL, HEATED, NAV, CAM

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 6050214
  2. 6050214
  3. 6050214
  4. 6050214
  5. 6050214
  6. 6050214
$32,800

+ taxes & licensing

56,069KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6050214
  Stock #: PC6293
  VIN: WBAFV3C54GD687715

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour IVORY WHITE
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC6293
  • Mileage 56,069 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 BMW 535d xDrive | DIESEL | xDrive AWD | M-SPORT PKG | NAVIGATION | CAMERA | PREMIUM PKG | HEATED COOLED LEATHER | SUNROOF | MEMORY DRIVER SEAT | POWER SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | FOLDING MIRRORS | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







This 2016 BMW 535d xDrive sedan is featured in Grey Exterior complimented with an elegant Grey Leather Interior along with M-Sport Package adding aggressive styling accents, 19" M-Sport Wheels, and M-Sport Steering Wheel with paddle shifters. Powered by a potent and efficient Diesel engine, through a smooth automatic transmission and xDrive All Wheel Drive system monitors such factors as wheel speed, steering angle and engine torque, and distributes power to the front and rear axles as necessary to ensure optional traction and stability. BMW iDrive Navigation equipped making it easier to follow turn by turn directions from the vehicle speakers not having to take your attention off the road. Backup Camera with Parking Sensors for guidance. Your passengers will enjoy Heated and Ventilated Seats with power/memory, power operated Sunroof. HD radio, Bluetooth and a USB port. SiriusXM Satellite Radio. An auto-dimming rear-view mirror, automatic climate control, remote keyless entry and power windows and door locks. auto-leveling HID headlights with LED corona rings and halogen fog lights. Safety features include 6 airbags as well as Dynamic Stability Control, Dynamic Traction Control, Brake Fade Compensation, Hill Descent Control and a Start-off Assistant. In addition, a BMW Assist Safety Plan includes such features as automatic collision notification, roadside assistance, remote door unlock and a stolen vehicle locator service.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Cruise Control
tilt
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Phone
Compass
Trip Computer
Climate Control
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Upholstery: Leather
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
Wood
Navigation
2
Panic Alarm
Retained Accessory Power
STEERING WHEEL
Trunk release
Rear Stabilizer Bar
low fuel
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
14
PADDLE SHIFTER
coolant
driver seat
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Run flat tires
one-touch open/close
door unlock
engine oil
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
HD Radio
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
Cargo Area Floor Mat
Audio system
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Sports
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Center console: front console with storage
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Regenerative braking system
Armrests: rear folding
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Front wipers: rain sensing
Dash trim: alloy
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Front struts
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Satellite communications: BMW Assist
Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
Shift knob trim: leather
Rear brake diameter: 13.0
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Multi-functional information center
Emergency braking preparation
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Watts: 205
Front brake diameter: 13.7
Interior accents: woodgrain
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Side mirror adjustments: power folding
Moonroof / Sunroof wind deflector
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Impact sensor: alert system
Phone: hands free
Navigation system: hard drive
Total speakers: 12
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Real time traffic
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Drive mode selector
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Rear headrests: 3
Rear struts
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Hard drive: 20GB
Axle ratio: 2.65
Front fog lights: LED
variable intermittent
Battery disconnect
Window defogger: rear
Connected in-car apps: Facebook
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
stocks
weather
ADAPTIVE
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cornering
Seatback
iPod/iPhone
single disc
Warnings and reminders: lamp failure
auto delay off
fuel cut-off
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
reverse gear tilt
power glass
audio security system
voice operated
speed sensitive
Google search
news
self-leveling
vehicle location
alarm with remote
Twitter
3 total

