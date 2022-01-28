$29,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
2016 BMW 5 Series
535i xDrive, 300HP, COMFORT ACCESS, NAVI, SUNROOF
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$29,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8254243
- Stock #: PC7858
- VIN: WBA5B3C57GG258958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC7858
- Mileage 79,918 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 BMW 535i xDRIVE | AWD | 3.0 LITRE TURBOCHARGED I6 | 300HP | AUTO START-STOP | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | SPORT LEATHER STEERING WHEEL | COMFORT ACCESS SYSTEM | SUNROOF | INTERIOR AND MIRROR PACKAGE | ADJUSTABLE HEATED FRONT SEATS | FINE WOOD TRIM | DRIVING EXPERIENCE CONTROL | INTELLIGENT EMERGENCY CALL | AMBIENT LIGHT | NAVIGATION SYSTEM PROFESSIONAL | REAL TIME TRAFFIC INFORMATION | | BLUETOOTH | SIRIUS XM | PARK DISTANCE CONTROL | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
This 2016 BMW 535i xDrive is the epitome of the luxury sports sedan experience. Feel complete confidence on the road with its 300hp 3.0L turbocharged engine and BMW's famous all-wheel drive xDrive system. Crisp white exterior paint is understated while black leather surrounds the luxurious cabin. Fine wood trim completes the comfortable driving experience. Whether a commute or a fun-filled trip, no drive is dull with Bluetooth entertainment and Sirius XM radio.
A heated steering wheel and heated front seats keep you in absolute comfort in any climate. Ambient light accents the quiet, luxurious interior while navigation and real-time traffic information keep you on the fastest route for your drive. Experience peak German engineering with this 2016 BMW 535i.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.