Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 BMW 5 Series

79,918 KM

Details Description Features

$29,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2016 BMW 5 Series

2016 BMW 5 Series

535i xDrive, 300HP, COMFORT ACCESS, NAVI, SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2016 BMW 5 Series

535i xDrive, 300HP, COMFORT ACCESS, NAVI, SUNROOF

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 8254243
  2. 8254243
  3. 8254243
  4. 8254243
  5. 8254243
  6. 8254243
  7. 8254243
  8. 8254243
  9. 8254243
  10. 8254243
Contact Seller

$29,800

+ taxes & licensing

79,918KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8254243
  • Stock #: PC7858
  • VIN: WBA5B3C57GG258958

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC7858
  • Mileage 79,918 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 BMW 535i xDRIVE | AWD | 3.0 LITRE TURBOCHARGED I6 | 300HP | AUTO START-STOP | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | SPORT LEATHER STEERING WHEEL | COMFORT ACCESS SYSTEM | SUNROOF | INTERIOR AND MIRROR PACKAGE | ADJUSTABLE HEATED FRONT SEATS | FINE WOOD TRIM | DRIVING EXPERIENCE CONTROL | INTELLIGENT EMERGENCY CALL | AMBIENT LIGHT | NAVIGATION SYSTEM PROFESSIONAL | REAL TIME TRAFFIC INFORMATION | | BLUETOOTH | SIRIUS XM | PARK DISTANCE CONTROL | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







This 2016 BMW 535i xDrive is the epitome of the luxury sports sedan experience. Feel complete confidence on the road with its 300hp 3.0L turbocharged engine and BMW's famous all-wheel drive xDrive system. Crisp white exterior paint is understated while black leather surrounds the luxurious cabin. Fine wood trim completes the comfortable driving experience. Whether a commute or a fun-filled trip, no drive is dull with Bluetooth entertainment and Sirius XM radio.







A heated steering wheel and heated front seats keep you in absolute comfort in any climate. Ambient light accents the quiet, luxurious interior while navigation and real-time traffic information keep you on the fastest route for your drive. Experience peak German engineering with this 2016 BMW 535i.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Retained Accessory Power
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
Drive mode selector
Phone
HD Radio
tilt
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Climate Control
HEATED
Upholstery: Leather
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Rear
Wood
2
Panic Alarm
STEERING WHEEL
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
14
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Run flat tires
one-touch open/close
door unlock
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
Cargo Area Floor Mat
Audio system
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Sports
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Center console: front console with storage
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Regenerative braking system
Armrests: rear folding
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Front wipers: rain sensing
Dash trim: alloy
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Front struts
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Satellite communications: BMW Assist
Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
Shift knob trim: leather
Rear brake diameter: 13.0
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Multi-functional information center
Emergency braking preparation
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Watts: 205
Front brake diameter: 13.7
Interior accents: woodgrain
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Side mirror adjustments: power folding
Moonroof / Sunroof wind deflector
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Impact sensor: alert system
Phone: hands free
Navigation system: hard drive
Total speakers: 12
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Rear headrests: 3
Rear struts
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Hard drive: 20GB
Front fog lights: LED
Axle ratio: 3.08
variable intermittent
Battery disconnect
Window defogger: rear
Connected in-car apps: Facebook
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
stocks
weather
ADAPTIVE
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cornering
Seatback
iPod/iPhone
single disc
multi-function
auto delay off
fuel cut-off
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
reverse gear tilt
power glass
audio security system
voice operated
speed sensitive
Google search
news
self-leveling
vehicle location
Twitter
3 total
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Navigation data: real time traffic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2020 Porsche Macan A...
 16,999 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Bentley Contine...
 17,600 KM
$119,800 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 BIG HO...
 84,220 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory