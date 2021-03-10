2016 BMW 7 Series

+ taxes & licensing
2016 BMW 750i XDRIVE | AWD | MSPORT PACKAGE | LOUNGE TIER I | BACK UP CAMERA | BMW DISPLAY KEY | M-SPORT EXHUAST | NAVIGATION | HEAD UP DISPLAY | REAR TABLET | DRIVING ASSITANT PLUS | 360 CAM | HEATED AND VENTED FRONT SEATS | MASSAGE FRONT SEATS | 20" M-SPORT RIMS | SPORTS LEATHER STEERING WHEEL | COMFORT ACCESS | SOFT CLOSE DOORS | CLIMATE COMFORT LAMINATED GLASS | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | SUNBLINDS FOR REAR | AMBIENT LIGHTS | CONNECTED ERVICES | BOWERS&WILKINS DIAMOND SOUND SYSTEM | BMW GESTURE CONTROL | PHONE WIRELESS CHARGING | M AERODYNAMICS PACKAGE | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2016 BMW 750i features a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V-8, making 445 horsepower. This power will make you feel safe and comfortable because of BMW smart xDrive AWD system. With the help of BMW's Driving Dynamics Control, the driver can choose settings for transmission shifts, shock firmness, steering heft, and throttle response or select from BMW Factory set-ups like Comfort, Eco, Sport, Sport+. All this ensures that this vehicle feels and drives as good as it looks.
This BMW 7-Series comes in White Exterior Colour. The exterior look is enhanced with the MSPORT Package which gives the car more aggressive look. The Interior comes in Premium White colour that and also with Fine Wood Fineline trim pieces as well as Dark Leather Covered Instrument Panel. The Front Seats are not only with Heating and Cooling capability but they are also Massage Seats. The overall interior look is enhanced with the Ambient LED lighting.
The Executive Lounge Tier I Package comes with Vented Comfort Seats in rear, Executive Lounge Seating, Heat Comfort Package, Massage Function For Rear and Powered Side Window Shades. The iDrive System will give you all information about the car, Navigation, BT connection and you will be able to enjoy your music with Premium Sound System. On top of that this car comes with Driver Assistance Package, which includes Lane-Keeping Assist and Full-Speed Cruise Control with Traffic Jam Assistant. Further features include, Soft-close doors, 360 Camera, BMW Gesture Control, Bowers & Wilkins Premium Audio System, Wireless Phone Charging.
We know safety is your priority, so this vehicle has airbags and stability control, with the addition of front knee and rear-seat side airbags. A rearview camera is standard, as is a front-end 360 degree-view camera. Parking sensors provide audible warnings of parking-lot obstacles.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll
