2016 BMW i8 | HYBRID | 357 HP | NAVIGATION | HEATED SEATS | BACK UP CAMERA | HEAD UP DISPLAY | HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM | COMFORT ACCESS | LIGHTS PACKAGE | 20" WHEELS | SATELLITE RADIO | POWER MEMORY SEATS | BMW WALL MOUNT CHARGER | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2016 BMW i8 is a hybrid vehicle that features 1.5 Liter inline three-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor and lithium-ion battery pack. Because this is a plug-in-hybrid, you will be able to charge the car and the estimated charge time for the battery is just 1.5 Hours (with a 240-Volt charger). The result of the smaller engine and electric motor is that you can get low fuel consumption and decrease the greenhouse gas emissions. However, the car is still very dynamic with 0-60mph time in just 4.5 seconds. The chassis is made with Carbon composite materials and light weight aluminum, even the glass is made lighter by a special chemical manufacturing process. The car offers incredible 50/50 weight split that will make it very responsive and effective if you want to drive the car more enthusiastically.
Featuring a TwinPower Turbo 3-cylinder combustion engine in the rear, combined with an 11.6 kW Lithium-ion battery for a combined total system output of 357 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque. The combustion engine powers the rear wheels while the electric motor takes car of front wheels, making this an All Wheel Drive car.
Finished with a White exterior, luxurious White leather interior, futuristic gauge display, and 20" light-alloy wheels, it is sure to turn heads.
You'll enjoy the guidance of iDrive Navigation with Voice Command, Heads-Up Display, Heated Seats, Comfort Access and more.
