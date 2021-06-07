Menu
2016 BMW i8

46,211 KM

Details Description Features

$87,800

+ tax & licensing
Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

HYBRID, 357HP, NAV, HEATED, CAM, NAV, HEADS UP

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$87,800

+ taxes & licensing

46,211KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7234082
  • Stock #: PC6994
  • VIN: WBY2Z2C54GV675427

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Giga Ivory White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC6994
  • Mileage 46,211 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 BMW i8 | HYBRID | 357 HP | NAVIGATION | HEATED SEATS | BACK UP CAMERA | HEAD UP DISPLAY | HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM | COMFORT ACCESS | LIGHTS PACKAGE | 20" WHEELS | SATELLITE RADIO | POWER MEMORY SEATS | BMW WALL MOUNT CHARGER | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2016 BMW i8 is a hybrid vehicle that features 1.5 Liter inline three-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor and lithium-ion battery pack. Because this is a plug-in-hybrid, you will be able to charge the car and the estimated charge time for the battery is just 1.5 Hours (with a 240-Volt charger). The result of the smaller engine and electric motor is that you can get low fuel consumption and decrease the greenhouse gas emissions. However, the car is still very dynamic with 0-60mph time in just 4.5 seconds. The chassis is made with Carbon composite materials and light weight aluminum, even the glass is made lighter by a special chemical manufacturing process. The car offers incredible 50/50 weight split that will make it very responsive and effective if you want to drive the car more enthusiastically.







Featuring a TwinPower Turbo 3-cylinder combustion engine in the rear, combined with an 11.6 kW Lithium-ion battery for a combined total system output of 357 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque. The combustion engine powers the rear wheels while the electric motor takes car of front wheels, making this an All Wheel Drive car.







Finished with a White exterior, luxurious White leather interior, futuristic gauge display, and 20" light-alloy wheels, it is sure to turn heads.







You'll enjoy the guidance of iDrive Navigation with Voice Command, Heads-Up Display, Heated Seats, Comfort Access and more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Phone
Compass
Climate Control
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Upholstery: Leather
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
3
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
2
Retained Accessory Power
SURROUND SOUND
Trunk release
6
Rear Stabilizer Bar
low oil pressure
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
driver seat
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
door unlock
Active suspension
Push-Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
HD Radio
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
Audio system
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
Impact Absorbing Bumpers
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Reading lights: front
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Regenerative braking system
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Parking sensors: front
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Satellite communications: BMW Assist
Rear seat type: bucket
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Tire type: performance
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Premium brand: harman/kardon
Subwoofer: 1
Rear brake diameter: 13.0
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Floor material: carpet
Power activated trunk/hatch: open and close
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Impact sensor: alert system
Phone: hands free
Navigation system: hard drive
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Drive mode selector
Courtesy lights: console
Electric charge cord: 240 volt
Electric motor battery type: lithium ion
Total speakers: 11
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Power door locks: auto-locking
Hard drive: 20GB
Watts: 360
Side door type: butterfly
Electric Motor HP: 129
Electric Motor Power Output (Kilowatts): 4800
Electric Motor Torque: 184
Electric motor miles per charge: 15
Hybrid Gas Engine HP: 228
Hybrid Gas Engine HP@RPM: 5800
Hybrid Gas Engine Torque: 236
Hybrid gas Engine Torque@RPM: 3700
Mirror color: black
Headlights: LED
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
variable intermittent
Battery disconnect
Window defogger: rear
Upholstery accents: cloth
Front brake diameter: 13.4
Electric motor charging time (240V): 2 hours
door
Axle ratio: 3.68
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: maintenance status
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Seatback
Automatic emergency braking: front pedestrian
iPod/iPhone
single disc
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
fuel cut-off
reclining
voice operated
speed sensitive
low battery
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Navigation data: real time traffic
EV battery capacity: 7.1 kWh

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

