2016 BMW i8

$87,800 + taxes & licensing 4 6 , 2 1 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7234082

7234082 Stock #: PC6994

PC6994 VIN: WBY2Z2C54GV675427

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Giga Ivory White

Body Style Coupe

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Stock # PC6994

Mileage 46,211 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Phone Compass Comfort Climate Control HEATED Cargo Area Light Air filtration Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Seating Upholstery: Leather Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Rear 3 HEAD-UP DISPLAY 2 Retained Accessory Power SURROUND SOUND Trunk release 6 Rear Stabilizer Bar low oil pressure Front stabilizer bar digital odometer Energy absorbing steering column low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER driver seat auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Rear spoiler: Lip door unlock Active suspension Push-Button Start Electronic Parking Brake integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control HD Radio Jack Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM Audio system power folding Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent Impact Absorbing Bumpers ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Reading lights: front Storage: cargo net Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Regenerative braking system Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Front wipers: rain sensing Knee airbags: dual front Memorized settings: 2 driver Power outlet(s): 12V front Parking sensors: front Front struts Suspension control: electronic Satellite communications: BMW Assist Rear seat type: bucket Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Tire type: performance Center console: front console with armrest and storage One-touch windows: 2 Premium brand: harman/kardon Subwoofer: 1 Rear brake diameter: 13.0 Side mirrors: auto-dimming Floor material: carpet Power activated trunk/hatch: open and close Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Front seat type: sport bucket Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Impact sensor: alert system Phone: hands free Navigation system: hard drive Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Touch-sensitive controls Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Drive mode selector Courtesy lights: console Electric charge cord: 240 volt Electric motor battery type: lithium ion Total speakers: 11 Ambient lighting: color-adjustable Power door locks: auto-locking Hard drive: 20GB Watts: 360 Side door type: butterfly Electric Motor HP: 129 Electric Motor Power Output (Kilowatts): 4800 Electric Motor Torque: 184 Electric motor miles per charge: 15 Hybrid Gas Engine HP: 228 Hybrid Gas Engine HP@RPM: 5800 Hybrid Gas Engine Torque: 236 Hybrid gas Engine Torque@RPM: 3700 Mirror color: black Headlights: LED Multi-function remote: panic alarm variable intermittent Battery disconnect Window defogger: rear Upholstery accents: cloth Front brake diameter: 13.4 Electric motor charging time (240V): 2 hours door Axle ratio: 3.68 LAMP FAILURE Smart device app function: maintenance status Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Seatback Automatic emergency braking: front pedestrian iPod/iPhone single disc proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off fuel cut-off reclining voice operated speed sensitive low battery Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Navigation data: real time traffic EV battery capacity: 7.1 kWh

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.