2016 BMW M3

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows Convenience Cruise Control Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Phone Compass Exterior Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Comfort Climate Control HEATED Cargo Area Light Ambient Lighting Seating Upholstery: Leather Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Rear 3 2 LEATHER Retained Accessory Power 10 Trunk release Rear Stabilizer Bar low oil pressure Front stabilizer bar digital odometer cargo area low fuel level driver seat side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Rear spoiler: Lip door unlock Push-Button Start speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution HD Radio Touch screen display Jack Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM Cargo Area Floor Mat Audio system Multi-function display Sports Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System Vehicle and Key Memory One-Touch Windows: 1 ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front wipers: intermittent Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Door trim: leather Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Armrests: rear folding Storage: door pockets Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Knee airbags: dual front Memorized settings: 2 driver Power outlet(s): 12V front Headlights: HID/Xenon Front struts Front suspension type: double ball joint Satellite communications: BMW Assist Tire type: performance Shift knob trim: leather Premium brand: harman/kardon Center console trim: carbon Dash trim: carbon Side mirrors: auto-dimming Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Multi-functional information center Front seat type: sport bucket Emergency braking preparation Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Impact sensor: alert system Phone: hands free Watts: 600 Navigation system: hard drive Total speakers: 16 Exhaust: quad tip Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Rear brake diameter: 14.6 Front brake diameter: 15.0 Touch-sensitive controls Emergency locking retractors: front Tuned suspension: sport Rear struts Interior accents: carbon fiber Power door locks: auto-locking Multi-function remote: proximity entry system Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Hard drive: 20GB Axle ratio: 3.46 RAIN SENSING Battery disconnect Window defogger: rear Upholstery accents: cloth Connected in-car apps: Facebook LAMP FAILURE Smart device app function: horn/light operation stocks weather ADAPTIVE Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Cornering iPod/iPhone single disc multi-function auto delay off fuel cut-off height reclining lock operation maintenance status audio security system voice operated Google search news self-leveling vehicle location 12V rear 4 total Twitter Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Navigation data: real time traffic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.