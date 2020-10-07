2016 BMW M4

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows Convenience Cruise Control Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Phone Compass Trip Computer Exterior Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Comfort Climate Control HEATED Cargo Area Light Ambient Lighting Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Rear Navigation 2 LEATHER Retained Accessory Power 10 Trunk release Rear Stabilizer Bar Rollover Protection System low fuel Front stabilizer bar digital odometer cargo area coolant driver seat side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Rear spoiler: Lip door unlock Convertible roof wind blocker engine oil Push-Button Start speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution HD Radio Touch screen display Jack Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM Cargo Area Floor Mat Audio system Multi-function display Sports Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System Vehicle and Key Memory One-Touch Windows: 1 ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front wipers: intermittent Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Door trim: leather Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Armrests: rear folding Storage: door pockets Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Knee airbags: dual front Memorized settings: 2 driver Headlights: HID/Xenon Upholstery: premium leather Front struts Front suspension type: double ball joint Satellite communications: BMW Assist Convertible rear window: glass Front seat type: sport Tire type: performance Shift knob trim: leather Convertible roof: power retractable hard top Premium brand: harman/kardon Center console trim: carbon Dash trim: carbon Side mirrors: auto-dimming Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Multi-functional information center Emergency braking preparation Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Impact sensor: alert system Phone: hands free Watts: 600 Navigation system: hard drive Total speakers: 16 Exhaust: quad tip Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Real time traffic Touch-sensitive controls Emergency locking retractors: front Tuned suspension: sport Rear struts Interior accents: carbon fiber Power door locks: auto-locking Multi-function remote: proximity entry system Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Hard drive: 20GB Power outlet(s): 12V front and rear Axle ratio: 3.46 RAIN SENSING Battery disconnect Window defogger: rear Connected in-car apps: Facebook Smart device app function: horn/light operation stocks weather ADAPTIVE Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Cornering iPod/iPhone single disc multi-function Warnings and reminders: lamp failure auto delay off fuel cut-off height reclining lock operation maintenance status audio security system voice operated Google search news self-leveling remote operation vehicle location alarm with remote 4 total Twitter

