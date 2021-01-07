+ taxes & licensing
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
+ taxes & licensing
2016 BMW M4 COUPE | 425HP | NAVIGATION | BACKUP CAMERA | 360 CAM | HEADS UP DISPLAY | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | CARBON FIBER | HARMON KARDON SOUND SYSTEM | VOICE COMMAND | KEYLESS ENTRY | BLUETOOTH | POWER SEAT | MEMORY SEAT | BLINDSPOT ASSIST | CLEAN CARFAX
Feel the exhilaration of this 2016 BMW M4 Coupe featuring a BMW M TwinPower Turbocharged Inline-6 engine which makes 425HP that's delivered to Rear Wheels. With BMWs M-Sport DCT (Dual-Clutch) automatic gearbox every shift is going to be fast and responsive. With iCommand system you can adjust your Throttle Response and Steering Feel so you can match the car to your preference.
One of the most iconic cars in the world, the gold standard of the sports coupe. Beautiful Coupe profile, sleek Black exterior and sporty Red Leather Interior will have people turning heads.
This M4 is equipped with BMW iDrive Navigation System with Voice Command, Backup Camera and Park Assist Sensors. Never take your eyes off the road with a crisp Heads Up Display showing important vehicle metrics. With Premium Package, you'll enjoy the convenience of Heated Leather Seats with Power/Memory, Harman Kardon Premium Surround Sound System, Adaptive LED Headlights, Climate Control, Cruise Control and much more.
For safety, this M4 comes with front, side, curtain, front and rear head airbags and much more.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
