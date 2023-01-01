Menu
2016 BMW X1

1,844,003 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2016 BMW X1

2016 BMW X1

xDrive28I,

2016 BMW X1

xDrive28I,

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

1,844,003KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10394502
  • Stock #: PC9644
  • VIN: WBXHT3C35G5E56869

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral White Metallic
  • Interior Colour MOCHA
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9644
  • Mileage 1,844,003 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 BMW X1 XDRIVE28I | 8-SPEED SHIFTABLE AUTOMATIC | 228HP | 2.0 L INLINE 4 |AWD | BACK UP CAM | HEATED MIRRORS | CRUISE CONTROL | 18" WHEELS | NAV | MEMORY SEATS | CLEAN CARFAX |







The X1 xDrive28i comes equipped with 18-inch wheels, leatherette upholstery, heated front seats, LED daytime running lights, Driver Dynamics Controller (Normal, Sport, EcoPro modes), hill descent control, tilt and telescoping steering column, leather-wrapped steering wheel, tire pressure monitor, power heated mirrors







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
door pockets
Air filtration
Drive mode selector

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Run flat tires

Media / Nav / Comm

Phone
2
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Power Options

Power

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Battery disconnect
Axle ratio: 3.20

Additional Features

Rear
3
LEATHER
Trunk release
8
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
door unlock
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
Vehicle and Key Memory
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Trailer hitch: ready
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Regenerative braking system
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Headlights: auto delay off
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Upholstery: leatherette
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Armrests: rear center folding with storage
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Satellite communications: BMW Assist
Front struts: MacPherson
Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Total speakers: 7
Floor material: carpet
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Watts: 205
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Impact sensor: alert system
Phone: hands free
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Side mirrors: integrated turn signals
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Emergency locking retractors: front
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Battery: maintenance-free
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear spoiler: roofline
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Alternator: 210 amps
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Steering ratio: 15.7
variable intermittent
Wheels: aluminum alloy
halogen
Window defogger: rear
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: maintenance status
chrome surround
ADAPTIVE
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
iPod/iPhone
single disc
multi-function
fuel cut-off
reclining
mast
maintenance due
12V front
with washer
rear center with cupholders
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Roof rails: aluminum
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
power operated

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

