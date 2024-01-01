Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Auto Start/Stop , Navigation , Head-Up Display and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2016 BMW X1 include:<br> <br>Auto Start/Stop<br>Navigation<br>Head-Up Display<br>Bluetooth<br>Steering Wheel Mounted Control<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Auto Fold Side Mirrors<br>Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 38576

2016 BMW X1

141,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 BMW X1

xDrive28i AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Panoramic Moonroof, Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2016 BMW X1

xDrive28i AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Panoramic Moonroof, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
141,000KM
VIN WBXHT3C32G5E48115

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 141,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Auto Start/Stop , Navigation , Head-Up Display and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2016 BMW X1 include:

Auto Start/Stop
Navigation
Head-Up Display
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Auto Fold Side Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 38576

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Power Tailgate
Panoramic Moonroof

Additional Features

Aux input
Steering Wheel Mounted Control
Dual-Zone A/C
Memory Driver’s Seat
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
Power Side Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Side Mirrors
Drive Mode Select
12V Outlets
Auto Fold Side mirrors
SOS Call Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range w/ Nav, Glass Roof, Leather for sale in Bedford, NS
2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range w/ Nav, Glass Roof, Leather 88,138 KM $25,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda Civic LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Honda Civic LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C 96,000 KM $22,990 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid Touring AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid Touring AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Nav 15,900 KM $44,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2016 BMW X1