$15,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 BMW X1
xDrive28i AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Panoramic Moonroof, Nav
2016 BMW X1
xDrive28i AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Panoramic Moonroof, Nav
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
141,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WBXHT3C32G5E48115
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 141,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Auto Start/Stop , Navigation , Head-Up Display and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2016 BMW X1 include:
Auto Start/Stop
Navigation
Head-Up Display
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Auto Fold Side Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 38576
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Auto Start/Stop , Navigation , Head-Up Display and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2016 BMW X1 include:
Auto Start/Stop
Navigation
Head-Up Display
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Auto Fold Side Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 38576
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Mechanical
Hill Descent Control
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Exterior
Power Tailgate
Panoramic Moonroof
Additional Features
Aux input
Steering Wheel Mounted Control
Dual-Zone A/C
Memory Driver’s Seat
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
Power Side Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Side Mirrors
Drive Mode Select
12V Outlets
Auto Fold Side mirrors
SOS Call Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range w/ Nav, Glass Roof, Leather 88,138 KM $25,990 + tax & lic
2022 Honda Civic LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C 96,000 KM $22,990 + tax & lic
2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid Touring AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Nav 15,900 KM $44,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$15,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2016 BMW X1