2016 BMW X1

35,000 KM

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing
2016 BMW X1

xDrive28i w/ Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera, Cruise Control

12819658

2016 BMW X1

xDrive28i w/ Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera, Cruise Control

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
35,000KM
VIN WBXHT3C34GP886586

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # 62313
  Mileage 35,000 KM

1 OWNER / Power Tailgate/Hatch, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Seat Memory System and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Auto Stop/Start
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver Seat Memory System
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bluetooth Music
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
USB Input
Push Button Start
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Rain Sensing Wipers
Panoramic Sunroof
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Front Heated Seats

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 62313

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

Rear Parking Sensors

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Driver Seat Memory System

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
AUTO STOP/START
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Power Tailgate/Hatch

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2016 BMW X1