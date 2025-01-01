$19,990+ taxes & licensing
2016 BMW X1
xDrive28i w/ Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera, Cruise Control


Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
35,000KM
VIN WBXHT3C34GP886586
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 62313
- Mileage 35,000 KM
Vehicle Description
1 OWNER / Power Tailgate/Hatch, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Seat Memory System and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Auto Stop/Start
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver Seat Memory System
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bluetooth Music
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
USB Input
Push Button Start
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Rain Sensing Wipers
Panoramic Sunroof
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Front Heated Seats
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario


Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats
Power Options
Power Passenger Seat
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
Rear Parking Sensors
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Driver Seat Memory System
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
12V outlet
USB Input
AUTO STOP/START
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Clutch
647-559-3297
2016 BMW X1