2016 BMW X1

84,828 KM

Details Description Features

$22,800

+ tax & licensing
$22,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2016 BMW X1

2016 BMW X1

xDrive28i, PREMIUM ENHANCED, NAV, PANO, CAM, HUD

2016 BMW X1

xDrive28i, PREMIUM ENHANCED, NAV, PANO, CAM, HUD

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$22,800

+ taxes & licensing

84,828KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5902500
  • Stock #: PC6175
  • VIN: WBXHT3C35G5F66918

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour MOCHA
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC6175
  • Mileage 84,828 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 BMW X1 | X-DRIVE28i | AWD | PREMIUM ENHANCED PACKAGE | HEADS UP DISPLAY | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | LEATHER | KEYLESS ENTRY | PUSH BUTTON START | DUAL CLIMATED ZONE | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







This 2016 BMW X1 xDrive 28i comes featured in stealthy White Exterior and Leather Dakota Perforated in a Brown Interior. It has a 2.0 Liter Turbo Charged producing 228 Horsepower and 258 lb-ft of Torque. It comes with a Clean Carfax and a Canadian Vehicle







Premium Enhanced Package adds features such Panoramic Sunroof, HDD navigation system: 3D and voice info with knobs/touch buttons controls ; includes 6.5-in. colour screen, Automatic Trunk and much more!







With features such as a Navigation, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Smart Key with Push-Button Start, Roof Rails, Auto-Dimming Mirror; Power Driver's Seat , Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Power Door Locks, Windows and Heated Mirrors, Dynamic Cruise Control, 40/20/40 split-folding rear seatbacks, Tilt and Telescopic Steering, AM/FM/.XM/CD/MP3 audio system with auxiliary/USB inputs and Eight Speakers, and Rear Washer/Wiper. Safety features includes Driver Airbag Driver-Side Front Airbag, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Passenger Airbag, Passenger-Side Front airbag, Roof Side Curtain, Side-Curtain Airbags, Side Airbag, and Front Side Airbags you will feel the premium experience.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Hill Descent Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Phone
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog lights
Power
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
Rear Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
3
2
LEATHER
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
8
low fuel
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
coolant
driver seat
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Run flat tires
door unlock
door pockets
engine oil
Push-Button Start
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
HD Radio
Jack
Radio: AM/FM
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
Vehicle and Key Memory
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Trailer hitch: ready
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Regenerative braking system
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Headlights: auto delay off
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Upholstery: leatherette
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Armrests: rear center folding with storage
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Satellite communications: BMW Assist
Front struts: MacPherson
Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
Total speakers: 7
Floor material: carpet
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Watts: 205
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Impact sensor: alert system
Phone: hands free
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Side mirrors: integrated turn signals
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Emergency locking retractors: front
Drive mode selector
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Battery: maintenance-free
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear spoiler: roofline
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Alternator: 210 amps
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Roof rails color: aluminum
Steering ratio: 15.7
variable intermittent
halogen
Battery disconnect
Window defogger: rear
Axle ratio: 3.20
Smart device app function: maintenance status
chrome surround
ADAPTIVE
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
iPod/iPhone
single disc
multi-function
Warnings and reminders: lamp failure
fuel cut-off
reclining
mast
maintenance due
audio security system
12V front
with washer
rear center with cupholders

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

