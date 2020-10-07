+ taxes & licensing
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
2016 BMW X1 | X-DRIVE28i | AWD | PREMIUM ENHANCED PACKAGE | HEADS UP DISPLAY | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | LEATHER | KEYLESS ENTRY | PUSH BUTTON START | DUAL CLIMATED ZONE | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
This 2016 BMW X1 xDrive 28i comes featured in stealthy White Exterior and Leather Dakota Perforated in a Brown Interior. It has a 2.0 Liter Turbo Charged producing 228 Horsepower and 258 lb-ft of Torque. It comes with a Clean Carfax and a Canadian Vehicle
Premium Enhanced Package adds features such Panoramic Sunroof, HDD navigation system: 3D and voice info with knobs/touch buttons controls ; includes 6.5-in. colour screen, Automatic Trunk and much more!
With features such as a Navigation, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Smart Key with Push-Button Start, Roof Rails, Auto-Dimming Mirror; Power Driver's Seat , Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Power Door Locks, Windows and Heated Mirrors, Dynamic Cruise Control, 40/20/40 split-folding rear seatbacks, Tilt and Telescopic Steering, AM/FM/.XM/CD/MP3 audio system with auxiliary/USB inputs and Eight Speakers, and Rear Washer/Wiper. Safety features includes Driver Airbag Driver-Side Front Airbag, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Passenger Airbag, Passenger-Side Front airbag, Roof Side Curtain, Side-Curtain Airbags, Side Airbag, and Front Side Airbags you will feel the premium experience.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
