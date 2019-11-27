Menu
2016 BMW X3

xDrive28d AWD Diesel X-Line Nav Pano Cam Certified

2016 BMW X3

xDrive28d AWD Diesel X-Line Nav Pano Cam Certified

Location

GTA Direct Auto

1749 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1V5

416-408-1585

$23,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 87,049KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4356066
  • Stock #: N87260
  • VIN: 5UXWY3C54G0N87260
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

DIESEL ! Brand NEW WINTER TIRES ! Fresh Synthetic Oil Change ! X-LINE !

2016 BMW X3 xDrive28d X-Line

All Wheel Drive Diesel

CERTIFIED !

87K ORIGINAL KM ! CLEAN CARFAX ! BRAND NEW KUMHO WINTER TIRES ! FRESH SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE ! READY TO GO ! 24 HOUR OR LESS TURNAROUND DELIVERY FROM PURCHASE DATE !

NAVIGATION WITH VOICE ! PANORAMIC SUNROOF WITH POWER SLIDING GLASS ! REAR VIEW CAMERA ! HEATED SEATS ! BLUETOOTH ! PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM ! XENON LED HEADLIGHTS ! REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY AND LOCK ! PARKTRONIC WITH ACTIVE PARK  ASSIST ! KEYLESS START GO ! HEADLIGHT WASHERS ! COLD WEATHER PACKAGE ! PREMIUM ALLOY X-LINE WHEELS ! POWER TAILGATE OPEN AND CLOSE ! POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY AND LUMBAR SUPPORT ! POPLAR WOOD TRIM !  

PEACE OF MIND ! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE !!

Beautiful ALPINE WHITE on BLACK LEATHER AND WOOD Interior!!

DON'T SLEEP ON THIS ONE! CALL US TODAY AT

416-408-1585

CALL US 24x7 365 DAYS A YEAR! WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU ! WE FINANCE ! APPLY ONLINE !

DOOR TO DOOR DELIVERY AVAILABLE ASK FOR A QUOTE !

VISIT US 1749 WESTON RD TORONTO ON M9N1V5

WWW.GTADIRECTAUTO.CA

 

While we make every attempt to ensure the accuracy of this information, any changes, updates or corrections (Features/Price) may not be reflected immediately online. PLEASE CALL US TO VERIFY OPTIONS ! IF YOU DO NOT SEE IT IN THE PICTURES PLEASE DO NOT ASSUME ! CALL US AND WE WILL GLADLY VERIFY FOR YOU AND ANSWER ANY QUESTIONS ! Please contact GTA DIRECT AUTO Sales team member for all current price and exact features. Advertised pricing includes CERTIFICATION. Licensing and HST not included in the price.

TRY OUR INTERACTIVE 360 INTERIOR VIEW ON OUR WEBSITEWWW.GTADIRECTAUTO.CA  – USE YOUR MOUSE TO MOVE INSIDE THE CAR BELOW !

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Winter Tires
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Mirror Memory
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling

