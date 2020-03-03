2016 BMW X3

Safety Fog Lights

Security System

Traction Control

Power Brakes

Passenger Airbag

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Child-Safety Locks

Rear child safety locks

DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks

POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Dual Climate Control

Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel

glove box Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Map Lights

Intermittent Wipers

Rain sensor wipers

Auto On/Off Headlamps Seating Heated Seats

Split Folding Rear Seats

Leather Interior

Memory Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

Rear Window Wiper

Xenon Headlights Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer

CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

Digital clock

Integrated roof antenna Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster

Sunroof

Panoramic Sunroof Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Premium Audio

Auto Dimming Mirrors

Navigation System

Fully loaded

Back-Up Camera

Reverse Park Assist

Parking Sensors

Power Lift Gates

Hill Ascent Control

Center Arm Rest

Electronic Compass

Steering Wheel Control

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

PUSH START

Heated Exterior Mirrors

Voice Command

Driver Side Airbag

Rear cupholder

Passenger Airbag On/Off

Cargo Space Lights

Digital/Analog Display

Auto-Dimming R/V Mirrors

ANTI- THEFT

Full Carpet floor

Sensor

Sound System (Bose, Kardon, etc)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.