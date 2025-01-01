Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 5UXKR0C57G0P20152, XDRIVE35i, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, SECOND SET OF WINTER RIMS AND TIRES, HEADS UP DISPLAY, ALLOY WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, PARK DISTANCE CTRL., Black on Black Leather, 8-Speed Steptronic Transmission, Roof Rack, IPhone/IPod Integration, Pwr/Heated/Memory Seats, Front and Rear Dual Climate Ctrls., HARMAN-KARDON Premium Stereo, Pwr. Liftgate, Auto Dim Mirror with Compass, Home-Link System, Automatic Hold, DSC (Dynamic Stability Ctrl.), ABS, Hill Descent Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Ontario Driven, CARPROOF Verified, Certified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available! <br /><br /><br />FINANCING: 7.99%<br />APR (Annual Percentage Rate)<br />OAC (On Approved Credit)<br /><br />Our Price Includes:<br /><br />1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.<br />2.Administration Fee.<br />3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).<br />4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.<br />5.OMVIC Fee.<br /><br />Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.<br /><br />Trade-ins are welcome.<br /><br />Thank you for your interest in our inventory!</p>

2016 BMW X5

106,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 BMW X5

NAVI|REARCAM|PANOROOF|WINTER WHEELS AND TIRES

Watch This Vehicle
12247657

2016 BMW X5

NAVI|REARCAM|PANOROOF|WINTER WHEELS AND TIRES

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

  1. 1741215535
  2. 1741215538
  3. 1741215540
  4. 1741215541
  5. 1741215544
  6. 1741215547
  7. 1741215550
  8. 1741215552
  9. 1741215555
  10. 1741215557
  11. 1741215560
  12. 1741215562
  13. 1741215565
  14. 1741215567
  15. 1741215570
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
106,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5UXKR0C57G0P20152

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 106,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 5UXKR0C57G0P20152, XDRIVE35i, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, SECOND SET OF WINTER RIMS AND TIRES, HEADS UP DISPLAY, ALLOY WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, PARK DISTANCE CTRL., Black on Black Leather, 8-Speed Steptronic Transmission, Roof Rack, IPhone/IPod Integration, Pwr/Heated/Memory Seats, Front and Rear Dual Climate Ctrls., HARMAN-KARDON Premium Stereo, Pwr. Liftgate, Auto Dim Mirror with Compass, Home-Link System, Automatic Hold, DSC (Dynamic Stability Ctrl.), ABS, Hill Descent Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Ontario Driven, CARPROOF Verified, Certified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!


FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Best Buy Auto

Used 2009 Honda Element SC | ALLOYS for sale in Toronto, ON
2009 Honda Element SC | ALLOYS 165,000 KM $13,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 BMW X5 NAVI|REARCAM|PANOROOF|WINTER WHEELS AND TIRES for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 BMW X5 NAVI|REARCAM|PANOROOF|WINTER WHEELS AND TIRES 106,000 KM $22,900 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Land Rover LR2 NAVI|PANOROOF|LEATHER|ALLOYS for sale in Toronto, ON
2014 Land Rover LR2 NAVI|PANOROOF|LEATHER|ALLOYS 103,000 KM $12,900 + tax & lic

Email Best Buy Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-260-XXXX

(click to show)

647-260-0371

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
2016 BMW X5