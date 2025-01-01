$22,900+ tax & licensing
2016 BMW X5
NAVI|REARCAM|PANOROOF|WINTER WHEELS AND TIRES
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$22,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 106,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 5UXKR0C57G0P20152, XDRIVE35i, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, SECOND SET OF WINTER RIMS AND TIRES, HEADS UP DISPLAY, ALLOY WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, PARK DISTANCE CTRL., Black on Black Leather, 8-Speed Steptronic Transmission, Roof Rack, IPhone/IPod Integration, Pwr/Heated/Memory Seats, Front and Rear Dual Climate Ctrls., HARMAN-KARDON Premium Stereo, Pwr. Liftgate, Auto Dim Mirror with Compass, Home-Link System, Automatic Hold, DSC (Dynamic Stability Ctrl.), ABS, Hill Descent Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Ontario Driven, CARPROOF Verified, Certified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
