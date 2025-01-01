$24,990+ tax & licensing
2016 BMW X5
xDrive35i AWD w/ Panoramic Moonroof, Nav, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
100,580KM
VIN 5UXKR0C59G0U10505
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 46859
- Mileage 100,580 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Folding Side Mirrors , 12V Outlet , Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2016 BMW X5 include:
Power Folding Side Mirrors
12V Outlet
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Panoramic Moonroof
Push Button Start
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Harmon/Kardon Premium Audio
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Panoramic Moonroof
Power folding side mirrors
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Safety
Rearview Camera
Seating
Power Memory Seats
Additional Features
Blind Spot Monitoring
Lane Assist
12V outlet
AUX
Drive Mode Select
harmon/kardon premium audio
Front Collision Warning
Tri Zone A/C
2016 BMW X5