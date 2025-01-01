Menu
100,580 KM

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
xDrive35i AWD w/ Panoramic Moonroof, Nav, Rearview Cam

xDrive35i AWD w/ Panoramic Moonroof, Nav, Rearview Cam

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 5UXKR0C59G0U10505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 46859
  • Mileage 100,580 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Folding Side Mirrors , 12V Outlet , Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2016 BMW X5 include:

Power Folding Side Mirrors
12V Outlet
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Panoramic Moonroof
Push Button Start
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Harmon/Kardon Premium Audio

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 46859

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Power Liftgate
Panoramic Moonroof
Power folding side mirrors

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera

Seating

Power Memory Seats

Additional Features

Blind Spot Monitoring
Lane Assist
12V outlet
AUX
Drive Mode Select
harmon/kardon premium audio
Front Collision Warning
Tri Zone A/C

2016 BMW X5