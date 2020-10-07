Menu
2016 BMW X5

69,393 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Frontier Fine Cars

416-759-2277

2016 BMW X5

2016 BMW X5

xDrive35i

2016 BMW X5

xDrive35i

Frontier Fine Cars

1261 Kennedy Rd, Unit A, Toronto, ON M1P 2L4

416-759-2277

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

69,393KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6065997
  • Stock #: S85541
  • VIN: 5UXKR0C50G0S85541

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,393 KM

BMW BUILDS ONE OF THE BEST LUXURY CROSSOVER COMPACT SUV'S AROUND!! LOW KMS-LEATHER-NAVI-AWD-PANO ROOF-BACK UP CAM AND MORE! VEHICLE IS LIKE NEW! QUALITY ALL AROUND VEHICLE. THE 2016 BMW X5 IS A SLEEKLY STYLED UNIQUE AND POLARIZING SUV THAT STANDS OUT FROM THE GROWING CROWD OF COMPACT LUXURY SUV'S. THE 2016 BMW X5 IS VERY IMPRESSIVE AND LOADED WITH NEW FEATURES AND STYLING AND AN EMPHASIS ON SIMPLICITY AND FUNCTIONALITY LIKE NO OTHER. GREAT MID-SIZE SUV FOR SMALL FAMILY OR STUDENT. ABSOLUTELY FLAWLESS, SMOOTH, SPORTY RIDE AND GREAT ON GAS! MECHANICALLY A+ DEPENDABLE, RELIABLE, COMFORTABLE, CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT. POWERFUL YET FUEL EFFICIENT ENGINE. HANDLES VERY WELL WHEN DRIVING.

 

****Make this yours today BECAUSE YOU DESERVE IT****

 

WE HAVE SKILLED AND KNOWLEDGEABLE SALES STAFF WITH MANY YEARS OF EXPERIENCE SATISFYING ALL OUR CUSTOMERS NEEDS. THEY'LL WORK WITH YOU TO FIND THE RIGHT VEHICLE AND AT THE RIGHT PRICE YOU CAN AFFORD. WE GUARANTEE YOU WILL HAVE A PLEASANT SHOPPING EXPERIENCE THAT IS FUN, INFORMATIVE, HASSLE FREE AND NEVER HIGH PRESSURED. PLEASE DON'T HESITATE TO GIVE US A CALL OR VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! WE'RE HERE TO SERVE YOU!!

 

***Financing***

 

We offer financing options with interest rates as low as 3.99% and $0 down (O.A.C). Additional financing fees may apply.

 

***Price***

 

Prices are subject to change without notice. All prices are price of the vehicle plus HST & Licensing. Trade-ins accepted.

 

***About us***

 

Frontier fine cars, offers a huge selection of vehicles in an immaculate INDOOR showroom. Our goal is to provide our customers WITH quality vehicles AT EXCELLENT prices with IMPECCABLE customer service. Not only do we sell vehicles, we always sell peace of mind!

 

Call 416-759-2277 or email frontierfinecars@hotmail.com to book a test drive. Located @ 1261 Kennedy Rd Unit a in Scarborough

 

***NO REASONABLE OFFERS REFUSED***

 

Thank you for your consideration & we look forward to putting you in your next vehicle! Serving used cars Toronto, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oshawa, Whitby, Markham, Richmond Hill, Vaughn, Woodbridge, Mississauga, Trenton, Peterborough, Lindsay, Bowmanville, Oakville, Stouffville, Uxbridge, Sudbury, Thunder Bay,Timmins, Sault Ste. Marie, London, Kitchener, Brampton, Cambridge, Georgetown, St Catherines, Bolton, Orangeville, Hamilton, North York, Etobicoke, Kingston, Barrie, North Bay, Huntsville, Orillia

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Frontier Fine Cars

Frontier Fine Cars

1261 Kennedy Rd, Unit A, Toronto, ON M1P 2L4

416-759-2277

