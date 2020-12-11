+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
+ taxes & licensing
2016 BMW X5 XDRIVE | M-SPORT PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | PANO ROOF | HEADS UP DISPLAY | SURROUND VIEW CAMERA | SOFT-CLOSE DOORS | DRIVER ASSIST | XENON LIGHT | COMFORT ACCESS | BLUETOOTH CONECTIVITY |CLEAN CARPROOF | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
This 2016 BMW X5 xDrive35i features a powerful turbocharged engine producing 300HP along with xDrive
All-Wheel-Drive delivers a competent and comfortable driving experience for you and 6 other passengers.
Buy with confidence as this is a Clean Carproof One Owner vehicle in pristine condition. Space-Grey Metallic exterior finish with an elegant Black leather interior, and M-Sport Package (adding M-Sport exterior accents, 3-spoke sport steering wheel, Dynamic Active Suspension, 20" M-Sport black alloy wheels, Interior Trim Strips, Aluminium Hexagon and much more!). This X5 is fully-loaded with technology and safety features that will blow you away.
Technology Package equipped means you'll receive on-road guidance from a Voice Command iDrive Navigation System. Driving Assistance Package & Connected Drive adds 360 Degree Camera, Blindspot Assistance, Lane Keep Assistance, Collision Warning. Families will love the huge Panoramic Sunroof! Premium Package adds a host of convenient goodies including
Heated Front and Rear Seats, Ventilated Front Seats, Power/Memory Seats, Satellite Radio, 4 zone Climate
Control, Keyless Access, Keyless Start, Bluetooth/USB Connectivity, Power Tailgate, HomeLink, and
much much more. We know safety is your number one priority so this car comes with standard front,
side and rear curtain airbags, anti-lock brakes, traction and stability control, and security.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4