$38,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
2016 BMW X5
xDrive35i, 300HP, AWD, M-SPORT, HUD, PDC
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$38,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8346567
- Stock #: PC7953
- VIN: 5UXKR0C57G0S94513
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC7953
- Mileage 100,447 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 BMW X5 35I XDRIVE | M SPORT | HEADS UP DISPLAY | NAVIGATION | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | 20'' WHEELS | ADAPTIVE M SUSPENSION | COMFORT ACCESS | PANORAMIC ROOF | MIRRORS PACKAGE | SMOKERS PACKAGE | POWER SEATS | LUMBAR SUPPORT | HEATED FRONT SEATS | HEATED REAR SEATS | PARK DISTANCE CONTROL | LIGHTS PACKAGE | LANE ASSIST | PARK ASSIST | HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM | M AERODYNAMICS PACKAGE | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
This 2016 BMW X5 xDrive35I features a powerful and efficient 300HP engine along with xDrive All-Wheel-Drive delivers a competent and comfortable driving experience for you and your family. Sleek Carbon Black exterior finish with an elegant Black leather interior, and M-Sport Package (adding M-Sport exterior accents, 3-spoke sport steering wheel, Dynamic Active Suspension, 20" M-Sport alloy wheels, and much more!). This X5 is fully-loaded with technology and safety features that will blow you away.
Receive on-road guidance from a Voice Command iDrive Navigation System, Backup Camera with Parking Sensors. Families will love the huge Panoramic Sunroof! More Convenient goodies including Heated Front and Rear Seats, Power/Memory Seats, Satellite Radio, 4 zone Climate Control, Keyless Access, Keyless Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth/USB Connectivity, Power Tailgate, HomeLink, and much much more. We know safety is your number one priority so this car comes with standard front, side and rear curtain airbags, anti-lock brakes, traction and stability control, and security.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.