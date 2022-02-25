2016 BMW X5

$38,800 + taxes & licensing 1 0 0 , 4 4 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8346567

Stock #: PC7953

VIN: 5UXKR0C57G0S94513

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC7953

Mileage 100,447 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Energy absorbing steering column Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Roll Stability Control Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Retained Accessory Power Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer driver seat Ambient Lighting door pockets Drive mode selector Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Privacy Glass Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort HEATED Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Additional Features Rear 3 2 STEERING WHEEL Trunk release low oil pressure digital odometer 14 low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Rear door type: Power liftgate Heated windshield washer jets Run flat tires one-touch open/close door unlock integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Jack power folding sliding sunshade Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System Vehicle and Key Memory ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Interior accents: wood-tone Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Shift knob trim: alloy Cargo cover: retractable One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Storage: cargo net Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Trailer hitch: ready Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Dash trim: wood Door trim: wood Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Upholstery: leatherette Front wipers: rain sensing Power windows: remotely operated Knee airbags: dual front Memorized settings: 2 driver Headlights: HID/Xenon Parking sensors: front Front struts Satellite communications: BMW Assist Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready Center console: front console with armrest and storage Footwell lights Side mirrors: auto-dimming Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Total speakers: 9 Watts: 205 Front brake diameter: 13.7 Power windows: lockout button Axle ratio: 3.15 Grille color: black Taillights: LED Moonroof / Sunroof wind deflector Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Impact sensor: alert system Phone: hands free Navigation system: hard drive Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Rear brake diameter: 12.6 Assist handle: front Touch-sensitive controls Window trim: chrome Emergency locking retractors: front Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Battery: maintenance-free Electronic parking brake: auto off Rear spoiler: roofline Rear struts Power door locks: auto-locking Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Hard drive: 20GB Alternator: 210 amps Armrests: rear center with cupholders Front fog lights: LED variable intermittent Battery disconnect Window defogger: rear Center console trim: leatherette LAMP FAILURE Smart device app function: maintenance status chrome surround ADAPTIVE Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Cornering Power Panoramic iPod/iPhone single disc multi-function auto delay off tilt/slide fuel cut-off height reclining mast maintenance due wiper activated reverse gear tilt audio security system voice operated 12V front speed sensitive safety reverse self-leveling 12V rear cargo tie-down anchors and hooks Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Navigation data: real time traffic Off-road driving assist: hill descent Roof rails: black

